Adam Collard Asks To Return To Love Island As He Promises Viewers He’d ‘Give You A Show’

10 June 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 15:04

Adam Collard wants to return to Love Island
Adam Collard wants to return to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Adam Collard wants to go back in the Love Island villa, one year on from his Lothario ways on the ITV2 show.

Adam Collard took part in Love Island 2018, where he landed a relationship with now-ex Zara McDermott after coupling up with Kendall Rae Knight, before brief flings with Rosie Williams and Daryelle Sargeant.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

And it seems the Geordie hunk is keen to get back in the villa, tweeting to his 97.3k followers: “Tell you what, put me in that villa this year and I’d give you a show.”

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott dated for seven months after Love Island
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott dated for seven months after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

He also retweeted a fan who said: “Petition to send Adam Collard in for a second time #LoveIsland.”

Adam’s tweet came after Love Island season five had only been on for one week, but in that short space we’ve already witnessed two love triangles and two bombshells, in the form of Molly Mae Hague and last night’s entry Danny Williams.

But fans weren’t so keen on the personal trainer’s idea, with many responding: “No thanks!”

“You had your chance, Mr” responded one Twitter follower, as another said: “Five mins of fame are up, buddy.”

However, many liked the idea of Adam making a return, with one replying: “Yes please Love Island imagine the fun,” as a second agreed: “Get him in!”

Adam and ex Zara split up in February this year, after finding love in the villa last year before the model was booted out following a vote from her male Islanders.

Weeks after their break-up Zara called out her ex for “liking derogatory comments” about her as fans made comparisons between her and an Instagram model Adam had posted a picture with.

The comments led Zara to speak out, writing: “I hope you have a lovely time in Jamaica and also everyone there is no need to compare me and this girl in any way, she's beaut and I'd like to think we have all moved on now x.”

She then asked Adam to stop acknowledging the cruel comments, claiming he’d ignored her private message.

