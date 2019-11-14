There’s Going To Be A Friends Reunion – But It’s Not What You Were Hoping For

14 November 2019, 16:48

The cast of Friends are reuniting to reminisce their time on the show
The cast of Friends are reuniting to reminisce their time on the show. Picture: Getty

The Friends cast are said to be in talks for a one-off special reunion show, but the sitcom won’t be fully revived.

The cast of legendary sitcom Friends; Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt Le Blanc, are coming back together 25 years after the show first aired for a very special reunion show.

However, if fans were hoping for an episode of the comedy show to pick up where things left off in 2004, that's not what's in store, as the format will apparently show the cast and creators coming together to discuss their highlights from Friends and sharing memories.

There’s A Friends Eyeshadow Palette And The Colours Are Actually Perfect

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety claim it will be shown on HBO Max after the series is moved from Netflix to the streaming site in May 2020.

Jennifer Aniston broke the internet with this reunion selfie
Jennifer Aniston broke the internet with this reunion selfie. Picture: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Friends’ creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also be part of the reunion to reminisce with the cast.

The plans aren’t yet confirmed, but Jennifer Aniston did tease something was in the works so it’s highly likely it’ll go ahead in early 2020.

During her interview on The Late Show she cryptically told Stephen Colbert: “Something is happening” days after telling Ellen DeGeneres the same thing.

She said: “I make noises. I just make noises. Just like that, I said, ‘something is happening.’ I don’t know what something, but I just said, ‘It’s happening.’ Something is happening.”

And now we know what that “something” is, fans are more excited than ever to see the gang back together – even if we won’t get to see the likes of Erica and Jack (Monica and Chandler’s twins) and Emma (Ross and Rachel’s daughter) all grown up.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry reunited recently
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry reunited recently. Picture: Courteney Cox/Instagram

Following reports of a reunion, it later emerged Matthew Perry “has always been in love” with co-star Courteney Cox, who played his on-screen wife.

A source claimed to Us Weekly he was “Matthew’s always been in love with her. Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

Courteney is in a relationship with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

Matthew dated Baywatch actress Yasmine Bleeth and Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts in the 90s before finding love again with Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan who he split from in 2012 after a six-year relationship.

The co-stars remain good friends, with Courteney sharing a sweet selfie with Matthew a few days ago which she captioned: “Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?”

All six of the actors have remained close, with Jennifer’s reunion selfie literally breaking the internet when she finally joined Instagram in October.

