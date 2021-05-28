Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Were Almost An IRL Couple

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had feelings for each other away from Friends. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, aka Ross and Rachel, were very nearly a couple away from the Friends set.

David Schwimmer, aka Ross, said during the Friends Reunion he had a major crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston, who of course played Rachel.

Ross and Rachel were one of fans’ favourite couples in the series, so news that they very nearly got together only makes us more emotional.

*This article contains spoilers for the Friends Reunion special*

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston played Ross and Rachel on Friends. Picture: Getty

David and Jennifer admitted during the reunion special they both had feelings for each other while working on the show, but the timing was never quite right.

The Ross Geller actor told James Corden: “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," to which Jennifer agreed was “reciprocated.”

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," he continued. "And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that, but we both…"

The cast of Friends. Picture: Getty

At this point they were interrupted by Matt LeBlanc, who called: “Bulls***.”

However, Jennifer insisted they never took things further and instead they channeled their feelings into their characters.

“Honestly," she added. "And I remember saying one time to David, 'it's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

That means their very first kiss was the one Ross and Rachel had in Central Perk – anyone else feeling so emotional rn?

