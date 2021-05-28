Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Were Almost An IRL Couple

28 May 2021, 15:53

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had feelings for each other away from Friends
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had feelings for each other away from Friends. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, aka Ross and Rachel, were very nearly a couple away from the Friends set.

David Schwimmer, aka Ross, said during the Friends Reunion he had a major crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston, who of course played Rachel.

Ross and Rachel were one of fans’ favourite couples in the series, so news that they very nearly got together only makes us more emotional.

Friends Co-Stars Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Are Thought To Be Related IRL

*This article contains spoilers for the Friends Reunion special*

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston played Ross and Rachel on Friends
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston played Ross and Rachel on Friends. Picture: Getty

David and Jennifer admitted during the reunion special they both had feelings for each other while working on the show, but the timing was never quite right.

The Ross Geller actor told James Corden: “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," to which Jennifer agreed was “reciprocated.”

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," he continued. "And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that, but we both…"

The cast of Friends
The cast of Friends. Picture: Getty

At this point they were interrupted by Matt LeBlanc, who called: “Bulls***.”

However, Jennifer insisted they never took things further and instead they channeled their feelings into their characters.

“Honestly," she added. "And I remember saying one time to David, 'it's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

That means their very first kiss was the one Ross and Rachel had in Central Perk – anyone else feeling so emotional rn?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Sigrid's 'Mirror' is a summery bop

Sigrid’s ‘Mirror’ Lyrics & Why We All Need To Learn The Words

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version
The actors who play Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are apparently related in real life

Friends Co-Stars Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Are Thought To Be Related IRL

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande are here to help you through heartbreak

Songs To Get You Through Your Heartbreak Journey - From Olivia Rodrigo to Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles was an Instagram icon

All The Times Harry Styles Was Our Favourite Star On Instagram

Ariana Grande could become Ariana Gomez

Will Ariana Grande Change Her Surname To Gomez Now She's Married To Dalton?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

Live From 7PM: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?