Friends Co-Stars Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Are Thought To Be Related IRL

The actors who play Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are apparently related in real life. Picture: Getty/WarnerBros

Friends actors Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry - who played lovebirds Monica and Chandler - are apparently distant cousins.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry went from playing best friends Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing, to our favourite married couple on the show.

However, it turns out the actors are apparently related IRL.

According to CNN, ancestry experts found that Courteney and Matthew are distant cousins, as discovered by researchers at the online genealogy website MyHeritage.

The connection is said to come from Courteney’s mother, Courteney Copeland, and Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are thought to be distant cousins. Picture: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

The co-stars share distant relatives named William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who were married and lived in England 500 years ago.

Yes, our minds are blown too.

Ellen and her two sons emigrated from England to America in 1635 - and one of her sons, Roger, is thought to be a “direct ancestor of Courteney”, while the second son, William, is a “direct ancestor of Matthew”.

The actors famously portrayed one of the most beloved couples in TV history ever, with the pair playing ultimate portrayal of leaving the friend zone and living their happy ever after.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played Monica and Chandler in Friends. Picture: WarnerBros

The cast of Friends. Picture: PA

Monica and Chandler got married in season seven of the series and became parents to twins in the show’s season finale in 2004.

This comes after Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27, with the original cast returning to relive the show’s most iconic moments as they return to the set where it all began.

We were weeping the whole time!

