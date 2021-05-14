How To Watch Friends Reunion In The UK & All The Details You Need

By Kathryn Knight

The long-anticipated Friends reunion finally has a premiere date and trailer after a year of delays.

Friends: The Reunion has a release date and line-up of celebrity guests confirmed, after two years of planning the show’s epic comeback.

After a long wait, fans will be treated to not only the return of their favourite group of friends, but celebrity guests including Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and more are stopping by too.

Tom Selleck, aka Monica’s ex boyfriend Richard, is also joining Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

Could we be any more excited?

As we countdown the days to the reunion we’ve been waiting to hear about since 2004, here’s everything you need to know about the one-off return of Friends

The Friends cast got back together for a one-off reunion. Picture: Getty

Friends: The Reunion trailer

The Friends reunion trailer will kick you right in the feels, as it shows the six pals walking along hand in hand as a slow version of the iconic theme tune plays.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this page!

What’s the release date of Friends: The Reunion?

Friends: The Reunion premieres on 27 May, which isn’t long to wait at all!

It was filmed in April on the series’ original soundstage at Warner Bros’ studios in California with a live audience.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have remained close pals since starring on Friends together. Picture: Getty

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK

There isn’t yet a confirmed air date for Friends: The Reunion in the UK, but given the massive success of this legendary series we’re sure it won’t be long before the reunion episode is picked up by a broadcaster over here.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for any updates on how to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK.

Friends ended in 2004 after10 years. Picture: Getty

Who are the celebrity guests on Friends: The Reunion?

The following celebrities are joining Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross and Joey in the Friends reunion show:

David Beckham

Justin Bieber

BTS

James Corden

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Lady Gaga

Elliott Gould

Larry Hankin

Kit Harrington

Mindy Kaling

Thomas Lennon

Christina Pickles

Tom Selleck

James Michael Tyler

Maggie Wheeler

Reese Witherspoon

Malala Yousafzai

