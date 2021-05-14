How To Watch Friends Reunion In The UK & All The Details You Need

14 May 2021, 10:43

By Kathryn Knight

The long-anticipated Friends reunion finally has a premiere date and trailer after a year of delays.

Friends: The Reunion has a release date and line-up of celebrity guests confirmed, after two years of planning the show’s epic comeback.

After a long wait, fans will be treated to not only the return of their favourite group of friends, but celebrity guests including Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and more are stopping by too.

Tom Selleck, aka Monica’s ex boyfriend Richard, is also joining Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

WATCH: Dakota Johnson's Ellen DeGeneres Interview Goes Viral Again Amid Show Ending

Could we be any more excited?

As we countdown the days to the reunion we’ve been waiting to hear about since 2004, here’s everything you need to know about the one-off return of Friends

The Friends cast got back together for a one-off reunion
The Friends cast got back together for a one-off reunion. Picture: Getty

Friends: The Reunion trailer

The Friends reunion trailer will kick you right in the feels, as it shows the six pals walking along hand in hand as a slow version of the iconic theme tune plays.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this page!

What’s the release date of Friends: The Reunion?

Friends: The Reunion premieres on 27 May, which isn’t long to wait at all!

It was filmed in April on the series’ original soundstage at Warner Bros’ studios in California with a live audience.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have remained close pals since starring on Friends together
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have remained close pals since starring on Friends together. Picture: Getty

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK

There isn’t yet a confirmed air date for Friends: The Reunion in the UK, but given the massive success of this legendary series we’re sure it won’t be long before the reunion episode is picked up by a broadcaster over here.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for any updates on how to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK.

Friends ended in 2004 after10 years
Friends ended in 2004 after10 years. Picture: Getty

Who are the celebrity guests on Friends: The Reunion?

The following celebrities are joining Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross and Joey in the Friends reunion show:

  • David Beckham
  • Justin Bieber
  • BTS
  • James Corden
  • Cindy Crawford
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Lady Gaga
  • Elliott Gould
  • Larry Hankin
  • Kit Harrington
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Thomas Lennon
  • Christina Pickles
  • Tom Selleck
  • James Michael Tyler
  • Maggie Wheeler
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Malala Yousafzai

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix Pregnant Confetti

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Display Baby Bumps In Acoustic ‘Confetti’ Video
TikTok Anxiety Hacks

6 TikTok Creators To Help You Tackle Your Anxiety

The person who runs Nori's Black Book Instagram account has been revealed.

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Reveal Identity Of North West’s Parody Instagram Nori’s Black Book
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years.

Inside Kissing Booth Star Joey King’s Friendship With Sabrina Carpenter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her documentary; Race, Pop & Power.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Opens Up About Making Race, Pop & Power Documentary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now engaged

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Engaged And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project