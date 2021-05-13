WATCH: Dakota Johnson's Ellen DeGeneres Interview Goes Viral Again Amid Show Ending

By Capital FM

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is ending and people have resurfaced the viral moment Dakota Johnson called out the host in their very awkward interview.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after 19 years and people have now resurfaced her interview with Dakota Johnson, pinpointing it as the beginning of the end of the show.

The awkward chat between the two took place in 2019, where the Fifty Shades of Grey star called out the comedian for “lying” about being invited to her birthday.

It all started when Ellen asked Dakota why she hadn’t been invited to her 30th birthday, with the actress revealing she did invite her, but the comedian didn’t attend.

“How was the party? I wasn’t invited,” Ellen joked, before Dakota replied, saying: “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen.”

Dakota continued: “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

“Well, who wouldn’t want to be invited to a party?” Asked Ellen, before Dakota said: “Well, I didn’t even know you liked me.”

The interview gets more awkward as Ellen’s producer confirmed she was invited, before the host jokingly brushed it off and said she “had a thing”.

Dakota’s awkward exchange with Ellen made its way around social media when it first aired two years ago and has now been resurfaced following the news that the show has come to an end after nearly two decades.

Ellen announced the end of her chat show on Tuesday’s episode, saying: “You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts.

“My instinct told me it’s time. As a comedian, I’ve always understood the importance of… timing. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like the next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

Dakota’s interview became a viral meme on Twitter following Ellen’s announcement, with fans branding her interview as the "downfall" of the show after the TV host was hit with toxic workplace claims.

