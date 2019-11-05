There’s A Friends Eyeshadow Palette And The Colours Are Actually Perfect

There's now a Friends eyeshadow palette and makeup brushes. Picture: Getty / Hot Topic

Could these shades be anymore colourful?

If you jump at the chance to get involved with anything Friends-related, the latest makeup launch is for you.

Hot Topic are now selling an eyeshadow palette in the theme of the iconic TV show, with 12 shades ranging from a shimmering white to a smokey grey.

As well as Joey's classic line ‘how you doin?’ etched into the mirror, each of the colour’s names are totally fitting to the 10-year long series, with references from some of the most memorable episodes.

Friends fanatics can get their hands on an eyeshadow palette. Picture: Hot Topic

The bright white shade is aptly named Chick, while Pivot is the name of a shimmering pink and a dark rose is Regina Falange, of course.

Other names include We Were On A Break, You’ve Been Bamboozled, Miss Chandler Bong, and It’s A Moo Point.

It’s certainly a colourful palette, with a sparkling purple, a shimmering turquoise and a glittering blue just some of the options.

The matte colours are equally as striking, with the shade Coffee a deep brown while It’s A Moo Point is a bold black ideal for blending.

And to apply your Friends-themed shades, there’s also a set of red and black dip-dyed brushes which are encased with the show’s logo on the side and the unmissable Central Perk sign on the lid.

There's also a set of makeup brushes to complete your look. Picture: Hot Topic

At the moment the Friends products are only available to buy in the US but we’re holding out for a UK launch.

In the meantime, FriendsFest’s Christmas edition hits London in a few weeks, with Monica and Joey’s apartments decorated for the festive season.

While browsing around the famous sets from the legendary TV show, you can take snaps with the props you would have seen on your screens over the years and items from their special Christmas episodes.

You can even recreate Ross and Monica's dance routine at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve or be one of the floating heads on Thanksgiving.

There's also a chance to have a sing-a-long in Central Perk and act out the opening credits in the snow.

