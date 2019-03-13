Friends Reunion Will Never Happen As Show’s Creator Says ‘It Would Only Disappoint’

A Friends reunion will never happen – but for good reason. Picture: Getty

Friends fans will be heartbroken to discover there will never be a reunion of their favourite characters; Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey, after years of hoping for one final show 15 years after it ended.

One of Friends’ creators has explained why there will never be reunion of everyone’s favourite TV show, 25 years after it first aired – and, to be fair, her reasons are totally justified.

Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey won’t be getting back together for one more special show because “the heart of the show would be gone”.

Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone said she wants to preserve the original magic of the show and retain the “warm and cosy” feeling Friends has always provided.

Producer Marta Kauffman said there will never be a Friends reunion. Picture: Getty

She explained: “The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone.”

Marta added: “I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint – 'The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed'.”

The producer also summarised perfectly why the series has remained so popular even to this day, saying: “These are trying times, and certain people want the comfort food rather than the difficult, mean-spirited kind of show. It’s warm, it’s cosy, [the characters] love each other. What’s not to love about that?”

However, for those who can’t quite get over the idea of no more Friends episodes, FriendsFest is returning to the UK this year to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary.

You can fully immerse yourself in the characters’ lives once again by visiting the sets of Monica’s apartment and Central Perk and dressing up in some of their most memorable outfits.

