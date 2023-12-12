Zac Efron Honours ‘Kind And Generous’ Late Matthew Perry

12 December 2023, 12:52 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 12:53

Zac Efron pays tribute to Matthew Perry as he speaks after getting Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

By Kathryn Knight

Zac Efron had fans in tears with his tribute to late actor Matthew Perry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zac Efron received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA earlier this week and he had the sweetest speech prepared to mark the special occasion.

Reflecting on his 2009 film 17 Again, in which he starred alongside Matthew Perry, who died in October, Zac paid tribute to his ‘kind and generous’ co-star.

"I really also want to mention someone that is not here today," Zac said. "And that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again."

"Collaborating with him and [director Burr Steers] — it was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways," Zac said. "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

Zac became a household name after starring as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical movies from 2006 to 2008 so of course he shouted out the films that put him on the map.

Zac Efron now has a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Zac Efron now has a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve been acting, singing and dancing for as long as I can remember, but never in my wildest dreams that I’d imagine I would be standing here today,” he said.

Zac thanked HSM director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden for giving him the kickstart, telling them: “You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical. For that I’m just eternally grateful. I still think about it every day — I sing the songs in the shower.”

“Go Wildcats!” he added.

Zac is the 2,767th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking the milestone just days before his new movie The Iron Claw comes out in cinemas.

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry starred in 17 Again together
Zac Efron and Matthew Perry starred in 17 Again together. Picture: Alamy

Zac was joined by his co-stars and good friends Jeremy Allen White and Miles Teller, who both gave speeches praising their pal amid the big achievement.

After the big day Zac took to Instagram to thank his supporters for the honour. He wrote: “I want to thank everyone who attended today…Miles, Jeremy, and Sean – your words mean more to me than you will ever know…It was a truly a humbling moment for me surrounded by those I love.”

Videos

