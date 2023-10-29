'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Has Died Aged 54

Matthew Perry has died, aged 54. Picture: Getty

American actor Matthew Perry has passed away at 54 years old. He was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit TV show 'Friends'.

The US actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told US media. Authorities responded at about 4pm (Pacific Time) on Saturday 28th October where he was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub.

Warner Bros. TV, who produced Friends, have said "we are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry".

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," the statement read.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

Matthew Perry played well-loved character, Chandler Bing (left) in 'Friends'. Picture: NBC / Contributor

'Friends' followed the lives of six young friends in New York City, aired from 1994 until 2004 and ran across ten seasons. Its final episode was watched by 52.5 million in the US, making it the most watched TV episode of the 2000s. Matthew Perry starred as Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom, a well-loved character known for his humour and sarcastic one-liners.

In 2021, the show's cast reunited for a one-off special hosted by James Corden, 'Friends: The Reunion', which saw Matthew Perry and his five co-stars revisit the famous sets, meet with guests who appeared on the show, and share behind-the-scenes stories from filming. This marked Matthew Perry's final TV show appearance.

Matthew Perry (bottom right) with his 'Friends' co-stars and James Corden on The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, and raised in Ottawa, Canada.

He moved to Los Angeles as a teenager, and landed roles including Chazz Russell in 'Boys Will Be Boys' and won parts in TV shows like 'Growing Pains'.

In 1994, he became an international star on 'Friends', where he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The TV sitcom became one of the most successful shows of all time. Matthew Perry earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for playing Chandler in 2002.

He also starred in a number of films, including comedy '17 Again' with Zac Efron, 'The Whole Nine Yards' and its sequel opposite Bruce Willis.

Matthew Perry famously battled addiction to painkillers and alcohol for years, and attended rehab clinics on multiple occasions. He was very open about his struggles, and released an autobiography in 2022.

