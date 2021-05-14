Friends Reunion Director Clears Up BTS’ Involvement In The Show

14 May 2021, 13:09

BTS are among the celeb guests in the Friends reunion show
BTS are among the celeb guests in the Friends reunion show. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

BTS and James Corden are among the celebrity guests on the Friends Reunion line-up, and director Ben Winston has already spilled on the boys’ part in the show.

When HBO Max shared the list of celebrities joining the cast of Friends at the long-awaited reunion, diehard BTS fans were naturally thrilled to see the boys on the guest list.

Director Ben Winston, who also directs The Late Late Show, has spoken out to “manage expectations” about BTS’ part in the series.

How To Watch Friends Reunion In The UK & All The Details You Need

RM has famously revealed in a few interviews that the Friends DVDs helped him learn English, so his experience is just one of the features in the reunion show as the cast discuss why the 10-year series was as massive as it was.

Ben Winston is directing the Friends reunion
Ben Winston is directing the Friends reunion. Picture: Ben Winston/Twitter

Ben said on Twitter: “I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends.”

Winston directed the special alongside Friends masterminds Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

After he spoke out, a fan correctly tweeted about what the ‘Dynamite’ singers' part in the reunion would involve.

They wrote: “So, likely it’ll have Namjoon talking abt how his mom loved Friends & how she gave him the entire series on DVD which he used to help him learn English. Since it’s a Friends special, my guess is the angle wld be cultural importance & impact of the show, incl internationally… [sic].”

The cast of Friends is reuniting for a special one-off show
The cast of Friends is reuniting for a special one-off show. Picture: Getty
BTS feature on the Friends reunion show as well as James Corden
BTS feature on the Friends reunion show as well as James Corden. Picture: Getty

The director responded to say their tweet was “spot on.”

The Friends reunion special was filmed at the original soundstage on the Warner Bros studio in Burbank California last month.

After two years in the making, it finally hits TV screens on 28 May.

