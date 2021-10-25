Friends Cast Pay Tribute To Gunther Actor James Michael Tyler After He Dies Aged 59

25 October 2021, 10:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

James Michael Tyler, who famously played Gunther in Friends, died over the weekend and his former co-stars have now paid tribute to him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cast of Friends have shared their heartfelt tributes to their former co-star James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the show, after he sadly passed away on October 24.

The actor died at his home in Los Angeles aged 59 just months after revealing he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2018.

Victoria Pedretti Auditioned For Another You Character Before Love Quinn

In the wake of his passing, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played Rachel Green and Monica Geller on the sitcom, have led tributes to their late co-star.

Jennifer shared a clip on Instagram of one of their most famous scenes together where Gunther confesses his love for Rachel, alongside a photo of the actor and a heartfelt message.

James Michael Tyler died aged 59
James Michael Tyler died aged 59. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler.”

Courteney Cox shared the same picture of James as she wrote: “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who was known for playing Phoebe Buffay, said: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Joey Tribbiani actor Matt LeBlanc also shared an emotional post, penning: “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend,” alongside a photo of their characters side-by-side at the famous Friends coffee house Central Perk.

The official Friends page on Instagram went on to share a heartfelt tribute to the late star, calling him an ‘integral part of our FRIENDS family’.

James revealed his cancer diagnosis back in June, telling the Today Show that the cancer had spread to his bones.

The actor was also unable to physically attend the recent Friends reunion special due to his health battle but made an appearance virtually.

Our thoughts are with James' loved ones.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

Doja Cat had the most iconic party

Inside Doja Cat's Star-Studded Halloween Party

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

TV & Film

Adele gave a glimpse inside her home

Inside Adele’s £7 Million ‘Very English’ Beverly Hills Mansion

Find out which character you are from season 3 of Netflix's You!

QUIZ: Which You Season 3 Character Are You?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him