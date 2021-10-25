Friends Cast Pay Tribute To Gunther Actor James Michael Tyler After He Dies Aged 59

By Capital FM

James Michael Tyler, who famously played Gunther in Friends, died over the weekend and his former co-stars have now paid tribute to him.

The cast of Friends have shared their heartfelt tributes to their former co-star James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the show, after he sadly passed away on October 24.

The actor died at his home in Los Angeles aged 59 just months after revealing he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2018.

In the wake of his passing, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played Rachel Green and Monica Geller on the sitcom, have led tributes to their late co-star.

Jennifer shared a clip on Instagram of one of their most famous scenes together where Gunther confesses his love for Rachel, alongside a photo of the actor and a heartfelt message.

James Michael Tyler died aged 59. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler.”

Courteney Cox shared the same picture of James as she wrote: “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who was known for playing Phoebe Buffay, said: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Joey Tribbiani actor Matt LeBlanc also shared an emotional post, penning: “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend,” alongside a photo of their characters side-by-side at the famous Friends coffee house Central Perk.

The official Friends page on Instagram went on to share a heartfelt tribute to the late star, calling him an ‘integral part of our FRIENDS family’.

James revealed his cancer diagnosis back in June, telling the Today Show that the cancer had spread to his bones.

The actor was also unable to physically attend the recent Friends reunion special due to his health battle but made an appearance virtually.

Our thoughts are with James' loved ones.

