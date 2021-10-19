Victoria Pedretti Auditioned For Another You Character Before Love Quinn

19 October 2021, 15:26

Victoria Pedretti auditioned for a different You character before season one
Picture: Getty / Netflix
Victoria Pedretti tried out for a very different character in You on Netflix, before being given the role of Love Quinn.

Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) terrifyingly charming wife Love Quinn is played by sensational actress Victoria Pedretti in You, after fans first got to know the character in season two.

We can’t imagine a different actor in the role, but Victoria recently confessed she originally auditioned for another part in the hit Netflix series.

Every Film & TV Show 'You' Star Dylan Arnold Has Been In

Speaking to Byrdie, the 26-year-old revealed she first tried for the part of Beck, Joe’s obsession in season one when he was living in New York.

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn in You
Picture: Netflix

She explained: "I auditioned for Beck during my first time in LA while I was showcasing with my university.

“I got pretty far in the audition process. It was the furthest I had ever gotten in an audition process."

The part eventually went to Elizabeth Lail, but Victoria was cast instead as Nell in The Haunting of Hill House.

The equally creepy role however led to her playing Love.

Love Quinn turns out to be as into murdering as husband Joe Goldberg
Picture: Netflix
Victoria Pedretti auditioned for the part of Beck in You series one
Picture: Netflix

She continued: "I was reached out to by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble about You because of the work they saw me do on Hill House.

"I haven't even talked to them about whether or not they remember me auditioning for Beck, to be honest.

“But we started having conversations about the show. I was able to meet with Penn Badgley, and the rest is history."

Love and Joe are parents in You series three
Picture: Netflix

Love and Joe face an even more dramatic journey in season three after discovering each other’s murderous ways in series two.

The couple become parents to their first baby, a son named Henry, and his arrival shakes up their relationship in a way fans definitely weren't expecting.

