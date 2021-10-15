Meet The Cast Of You Season 3: New Characters, Their Ages & More

Everything you need to know about the You cast. Picture: Netflix

Here are all the details on the new cast of You season three!

With a whole new season of You, comes a new location, cast and set of characters, including Dylan Arnold and Shalita Grant who play friends of Joe and Love, Theo and Sherry.

Fans have been waiting nearly two years for a new batch of episodes from the Netflix thriller after the season two finale aired in December 2019.

You Renewed For Series 4 On Netflix

Here's everything you need to know about the main and recurring cast – from their age to their characters to where you may have seen them before...

The third season of You has arrived on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Of course, Penn Badgley is reprising his role as the murderous Joe Goldberg.

Joe assumes his given name for the third series of the suspense thriller after operating under the pseudonym, Will Bettelhiem, last season.

Penn is 34-years-old and it's assumed that his serial killer character is also in that age bracket.

Penn Badgley portrays main character Joe Goldberg. Picture: Netflix

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Victoria Pedretti portrays Joe's wife and the mother of his child, Henry 'Forty' Quinn.

The up-and-coming actress is just 26 years of age but already has an impressive string of credits to her name.

Victoria Pedretti is back for season 3 of you. Picture: Getty

Love Quinn is thought to be in her mid-twenties when she appeared in series two of the psychological thriller.

You may recognise Pedretti from other Netflix horrors such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Mansion.

She even appeared in the Quentin Tarantino blockbuster, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in 2019!

Dylan Arnold as Theo Engler

Theo Engler is a new addition to the main cast for season three of You.

The character of Theo is the son of Joe and Love's neighbour who visits from college, therefore making him around the 18 years old mark.

You may recognise Dylan Arnold, 27, from his role in the After film franchise, a soon to be four-part rom-com series.

He's also featured in horror projects such as the Purge TV series and the upcoming Halloween Kills flick.

Dylan Arnold plays a neighbour of the Goldbergs. Picture: Netflix

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

Marienne is a local to the town of Madre Linda and a colleague of Joe at the library.

25-year-old actress Tati Gabrielle has brought the character of Marienne to life – who is thought to be mid-to-late twenties in the show.

She's known for another Netflix original series, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Marienne works with Joe in season 3 of You. Picture: Netflix

Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn

Saffron Burrows is back for another season as she portrays Love's troubled mother Dottie Quinn.

Dottie had two children in their twenties so it is thought that she is around her mid-fifties in the latest season.



Shalita Grant as Sherry Conrad

Sherry is a well-known Madre Linda 'mom-fluencer' with a huge social media following.

She befriends suburban newcomers Joe and Quinn and introduces them to her friendship group.

Shalita Grant is 33 years of age and has credits such as Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet, and Search Party to her name.

Sherry is an influencer is Madre Linda. Picture: Netflix

Michaela McManus as Natalie Engler

Natalie Engler is the Quinn-Goldberg's next-door neighbour and the latest subject of Joe's obsession...

She's also the stepmother of the aforementioned Theo.

Michaela McManus is 38 and has had a long-running film and TV career, most notably featuring in The Village, an American drama.

