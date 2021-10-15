Does Dylan Arnold Have A Girlfriend?

Theo in You is played by Dylan Arnold. Picture: Getty / Netflix

By Capital FM

You season 3 fans are keen to find out more about Theo actor Dylan Arnold, including whether he has a girlfriend.

Dylan Arnold, 27, is the certified heartthrob in You series three, after making his debut in the Netflix series – which has just been renewed for series four – as Joe Goldberg and wife Love Quinn’s neighbour, Theo.

The actor plays the troubled son of Joe and Love’s next-door neighbour, who also has a huge crush on Love.

But what about Dylan’s love-life away from the series, does he have a girlfriend or partner, or is he dating anyone?

Theo pursues Love Quinn in You series 3. Picture: Netflix

Dylan Arnold also stars in the After film franchise. Picture: Getty

Who is Dylan Arnold dating?

You actor Dylan, who has also starred in the After film series, keeps his love life off of social media, so it’s not known whether he has a girlfriend or partner.

As he prefers to stay out of the limelight, he hasn’t addressed his relationship status in any interviews.

Dylan isn’t a regular Instagram uploader either; his last post was December 2020.

Instead of snippets into his daily life, the actor has a lot of photos of his travels and snaps of him captured by professional photographers.

In You season 2, Dylan’s character Theo begins a fling with Love, who has just become a parent to son Henry with husband Joe.

And in the After franchise he plays another relationship distraction as Noah Porter, the high school boyfriend of Tessa Young (played by Josephine Langford).

