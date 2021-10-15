Every Film & TV Show 'You' Star Dylan Arnold Has Been In

Here's everything 'You' star Dylan Arnold has been in. Picture: Netflix/Getty

Dylan Arnold has made quite the impression on 'You' audiences already... but what else has he been in?

With a whole new season of You has come a new batch of characters that populate the town of Madre Linda, the suburbia Joe and Love have settled into.

One stand-out addition to the cast is Dylan Arnold who portrays the neighbour's son, Theo Engler.

You may recognise the 27-year-old actor from other Netflix mega-hits such as the After franchise – here's all the projects he has worked on in his already impressive career!

Dylan Arnold in season 3 of You. Picture: Netflix

Dylan Arnold in You

Of course, Dylan has recently made a splash onto our screams as we're streaming the third season of the suspenseful thriller, You.

The emerging actor plays a character nearly 10 years his junior in the Netflix sensation, as Theo the troubled college student who befriends the main character couple.

Dylan Arnold has an impressive string of credits. Picture: Getty

Dylan starred in After and After We Collided

Arnold has another Netflix mega-hit under his belt with the After series.

He assumes the role of Noah in the first two romance dramas under the After umbrella – the original flick in 2019 and After We Collided in 2020.

The movies have a cult teen following!

Halloween and Halloween Kills

The 27-year-old star continued with his streak of darker projects when he signed on for two spin-off films of the Halloween franchise.

In 2018 he played the character of Cameron Elam in Halloween, the eleventh instalment of the slasher film series.

He reprised his role in 2021 with Halloween Kills – which was released in theatres on the same day as You (October 15th).

Dylan Arnold is part of the Halloween franchise. Picture: Getty

4 Minute Mile and 7 Minutes

Dylan delves deeper into the world of film as he racks up the credits in 2014.

He bagged two small roles in the indie flick 4 Minute Mile and crime thriller 7 Minutes.

The Purge

The Purge is a television show based on the film franchise of the same name that began in 2013.

The instalment of The Purge universe aired in 2018, Dylan portrayed Henry Bodreaux for three episodes – a drug addict and ex-boyfriend of main character, Penelope.

Laggies

Arnold made his feature film debut in 2014 with Laggies.

He plays the character of Patrick in the rom-com, opposite the likes of Keira Knightley and Chloë Grace Moretz – not too shabby!

Nashville

In 2018 the Seattle based actor scored a recurring role on the Americal soap opera, Nashville.

Dylan joined the cast six years into the run of the country music themed show, where he brought the character of Twig to life.

Dylan Arnold has many horror projects to his name. Picture: Dylan Arnold/Instagram

Into The Dark

Into The Dark is a horror anthology series on Hulu, premiering in 2018 but Dylan began his run in show in 2019,

He plays the characters of both Hank and Michael in the creepy television series – Dylan sure has a taste for picking up horror projects!

