You Season 3 Cast: New Members Join Penn Badgley And Victoria Pedretti

16 October 2020, 10:13

The cast of You season 3 has some new faces
The cast of You season 3 has some new faces. Picture: Getty / Netflix

You season 3 has hired two new cast members.

You season 3 is getting underway again after all production was halted due to the pandemic earlier this year – and the Netflix series has just announced two new cast members.

The psychological thriller which sees Joe Goldberg murder pretty much everyone he comes across without getting caught, will now see Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle on the scene.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of You season three.

Who’s in the cast of You season 3?

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn are back for season three
Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn are back for season three. Picture: Netflix

Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a ‘mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her circle.

Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his circle.

Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, and Joe, played by Penn Badgley, are confirmed to be returning for season three after season two ended with the murderous pair setting up their new home in preparation for the arrival of their baby.

It’s not yet been confirmed who else will be joining the cast of You season 3.

The new series is slated to release on Netflix sometime in 2021.

