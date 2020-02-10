You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know As Filming Begins For Joe Goldberg’s Return

You season 3 is already under production. Picture: Netflix / Sera Gamble/Twitter

You season three is officially underway, just two months after we binge-watched the second series of the Netflix hit.

You, starring Penn Badgeley, is the thriller series we can’t get enough of, so when we heard season three has already begun production we had to scour the internet for more snippets of information about what to expect from the Netflix show’s return.

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far About The Hit Netflix Show

Here’s everything you need to know about series three of You…

Is You returning for series 3?

Confirming the sociopathic ways of murderous Joe Goldberg will be back, show runner Sera Gamble posted a picture on Twitter to reveal the new series is already in motion, writing: “We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix.”

Alongside the announcement, she added a picture of a doormat with the sign: “Hello You.”

We already knew the show would be back for a third instalment when Penn cryptically let slip he “didn’t know anything about the third season”.

You season 3 release date

After seasons one and two had release dates in December in 2018 and 2019, it’s likely the third series will return at a similar time in 2020.

You first aired on Lifetime in September 2018 before it was picked up by streaming giant Netflix and given an even wider audience.

Cast

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn will be back for a third series of You. Picture: Netflix

So far, the only cast members we know will return are Penn Badgeley, who plays Joe, and Victoria Pedretti, who stars as Love Quinn.

Season two ended with the murderous couple moving in together after killing almost everyone who crossed their paths, including comedian Henderson, landlord Delilah, Joe’s ex Candace, and Love’s brother Forty.

What will happen in series three of You?

After the last episode ended with Joe peering through his fence at his new neighbour, fans are now desperate to know who the woman is in next door’s garden – something which has a lot of theories in itself.

While many have predicted Joe’s ex Beck could return (although he murdered her in series one), it’s looking likely he’ll start obsessing over a brand new victim.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News