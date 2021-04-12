You Season 3: All The On Set Pictures & Spoilers From The Netflix Show So Far

You season 3 is in production. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s You is returning this year and a few spoilers of what we can expect to see from season 3 has been teased online - here are all the pictures that have been shared so far.

You is the Netflix show we have all been obsessed with throughout the first two seasons of the creepy thriller show.

After announcing that season 3 is in production, following a number of delays due to the ongoing pandemic, fans have been gearing up to see how the story unfolds with Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) obsessions with his love interests.

While we know that season three is set to be released in November of this year, fans have been treated to glimpses of on-set pictures, sharing a look into what we can expect to see from the highly-anticipated new season.

We’ve rounded up all the pictures and spoilers of You season 3, in production, so far…

Penn Badgley will reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in season 3 of You. Picture: Netflix

First promo picture release of You season 3

Netflix's 'You' season 3 is in production. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

The first snap of You season 3 was shared in November last year, with a picture of Joe Goldberg’s character wearing a face mask with the words “Hello You”, and we’re already creeped out, tbh.

It was posted by Netflix’s official Twitter account, alongside the caption: “We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. You season 3 is back in production.”

First on-set pictures of You season 3

The first snaps of the You cast on set for season 3 circulated in February this year, showing Tati Gabrielle and Penn on a walk - the character of Joe Goldberg and new character Marianne.

Marianne is described as a nonsense librarian who is raising a child in the midst of their shallow society.

Behind-the-scenes spoilers for You season 3

*Warning - spoilers ahead!!*

New spoilers were released from behind-the-scenes of You season 3. Picture: Instagram

In some snaps of You’s production for season 3, pictures were shared showing the new character Cary, played by Travis Van Winkle, in Joe’s infamous cage.

We don’t know much about how he ended up there yet, but it’s thought to be because Joe turns his attention to his next-door neighbour, Natalie, in the upcoming season, who is married to Cary.

