Penn Badgley Shuts Down You Season 3 Theory Predicting His Next Door Neighbour Is His Mum

Joe Goldberg's next victim is hinted at at the end of You season 2. Picture: Netflix

You’s Joe Goldberg star, Penn Badgley, has quashed speculation the woman at the end of season two is his mother.

***Warning this article contains You season 2 spoilers***

When the latest series of You came to a blood-filled and shocking end, you were no doubt left with an array of questions about what the future holds for Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, and girlfriend Love Quinn – who’s played by Victoria Pedretti.

You Season 2 Cast: From Penn Badgley To James Scully, Who Is In The New Netflix Series?

While we know there will be a season three of the Netflix hit, fans are now guessing who Joe’s next victim could be.

There was a strong theory suggesting the woman at the end of season two was Joe’s mum, after the sociopath is seen staring through a gap in his garden fence at a woman reading a book, but Penn has now dispelled the speculation the stalker’s mum is the lady in question for season three.

He even went as far as to say the woman is “definitely” not his mum.

Penn told Bustle: "She's definitely not his mom. I can say that."

The theory about Joe’s mum becoming his next victim made a lot of sense, after season two explored his troubled upbringing with his mum.

And at the end of the most recent series, where Delilah and Candace are left dead and Joe and Love are preparing to become parents by moving in together, Joe tells the camera: “This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet You.

“There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.”

wow wow wow You s2 did not disappoint!!! also there might be s3??? Is joe’s new neighbour Beck??? 🤯 — precious young ✨ (@pllyoung) December 27, 2019

I really hope joe's neighbour is Beck, cause that'll be a TWIST — miss dior (@amor4breakfast) December 30, 2019

There’s also now a theory the woman in question could be Beck, after fans noticed the faint sound of a bell as Joe said his final monologue.

The noise reminded some fans about the bell at Mooney’s bookstore, where Joe worked and met Beck (his previous victim) in season one.

The fact she’s also sat by a huge pile of books is also a pretty convincing clue.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News