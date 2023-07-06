Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Back Together?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are facing rumours that they've rekindled their romance. Picture: Getty

Rumours have begun swirling that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are dating again after enjoying a whirlwind romance earlier this year.

Just a month after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy called off their whirlwind romance, new reports suggested that the pair were back on.

An insider told this tabloid that The 1975 frontman made massive efforts to resume dating the ‘Speak Now’ songstress despite them calling it quits last month.

They said: “There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs.

“They’re arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time. He’s utterly smitten and it seems to be mutual.”

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

There have been rumours whirring that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are back on. Picture: Getty

“It sounds as though there may have been some issues behind the scenes but he's made changes to fix them,” added the source, “One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor.”

However, sources close to the superstar have shut down the claims, with an insider telling PEOPLE: “They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."

Meanwhile, a source close to Matty concurred, adding that it’s “complete nonsense" and “not true at all”.

TMZ reported in early June that Taylor and Matty had called off their brief romance which is said to have begun in late April.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have been friends for a decade. Picture: Getty

Sources close to Taylor Swift have shut down rumours that she's back with Matty Healy. Picture: Getty

The pair had been spotted on multiple dates, with the British singer even supporting Taylor at a handful of her shows for her ‘Eras Tour’ - and they were even spotted heading to a recording studio together.

They have been friends for almost a decade, with some speculating that they dated very early on in their friendship.

Matty and Taylor’s romance started up just months after Taylor split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

