Is Taylor Swift Recording An Album With Matty Healy?

23 May 2023, 11:35

Are Taylor and Matty collaborating?
Are Taylor and Matty collaborating? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy recording together and are they working on her next album?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not only have Taylor Swift and Matty Healy been subject to a deluge of dating rumours but they've been spotted heading to the recording studio amid claims they're "writing together".

As their speculated romance seemingly heats up, reports say they've joined musical forces and begun working on Taylor's next record.

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy's Dating Timeline So Far

This wouldn't be the first time they've collaborated, The 1975 frontman revealed in November that the band had worked on "versions" of 'Midnights' tracks that never made the cut.

So, is Matty Healy helping make Taylor's eleventh studio album? Here's everything we know...

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

Taylor Swift has been busy at the studio
Taylor Swift has been busy at the studio. Picture: Getty

The internet was sent into a tailspin when rumours of a Swift and Healy romance first whirred in early May; the 'couple' were spotted multiple times in just a few short weeks before they were seen attending Electric Lady Recording Studios in New York.

Taylor has been papped outside the famous music-making spot countless times since; it's quickly become apparent that she is working overtime on some new music in between her Eras Tour shows.

An insider spoke to the tabloids about how their relationship has turned professional, they said: “Things are moving fast. They’re head over heels. It’s been decided he will help her pen songs and he might even provide some vocals.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy might be recording togther
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy might be recording togther. Picture: Getty
Matty Healy has been attending many Eras Tour shows
Matty Healy has been attending many Eras Tour shows. Picture: Getty

“He’s been inspired after attending several shows on her US tour, but they won’t have a lot of time to work together this summer, as The 1975 also have their shows," they continued.

"Ideally, he would like a proper collab, with the whole band involved," the source explained, "That’s the only way Matty will ever appear on stage with her. He feels he has to earn it.”

It's alleged that Taylor's good friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff re-introduced the couple this year, leading fans to believe that the three of them could be working on a song or possibly an entire record.

