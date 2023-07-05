When Will I Have Access To Taylor Swift Tickets And What Time Do They Go On Sale?

Taylor Swift is bringing the Eras Tour to the UK and Europe. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans are anticipating the arrival of their pre-sale code on Wednesday 5th July.

Taylor Swift has finally announced a bunch of tour dates for the UK and Europe, confirming The Eras Tour is coming across the pond.

After Swifties were given a week to register to gain access to the ticket queue, they were told they’d receive a purchase link and code on 5th July, to access the pre-sale.

Simultaneously, fans who pre-ordered Taylor’s 10th album ‘Midnights’ in October last year qualified for special pre-sale access.

But when will you receive the code confirming you have access to the queue, when do tickets go on pre-sale and general sale and how much are they likely to cost?

Here’s everything you need to know about getting Taylor Swift tickets.

When will I get my code confirming I have access to the Taylor Swift ticket queue?

UK fans who signed up for pre-sale access on Ticketmaster will receive an email on 5th July with an exclusive code and link, ready for the pre-sale next week. They’ll also receive instructions confirming what they have to do next.

Swifties who pre-ordered ‘Midnights’ back in October qualified for special pre-sale access and will receive a link between Thursday 6th July at 10am and Friday 7th July at 10am BST.

Codes can only be used to purchase up to four tickets.

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

When do Taylor Swift UK tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s UK dates go on presale on the following dates:

Monday 10th July for London

Tuesday 11th July for Edinburgh and Dublin

Wednesday 12th July for Cardiff and Liverpool

Tickets will then go on general sale on the following dates:

Thursday 13th July at 10am for Dublin

Tuesday 18th July at 2pm for London

Wednesday 19th July at 2pm for Edinburgh

Thursday 20th July at 2pm for Cardiff and Liverpool

What are the prices for Taylor Swift tickets?

There’s no confirmed information on how much Taylor Swift tickets are likely to cost but prices will vary between venues and seating areas.

People in the US paid between $50 (£39) and $450 (£353) for tickets, but some were being resold for much more, into the thousands.

