Will Pete Davidson Be In The Kardashians New Show?

11 April 2022, 16:41

Here's what we know so far about Pete Davidson's potential appearance on The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+
Here's what we know so far about Pete Davidson's potential appearance on The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+. Picture: Getty
Here’s when Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson is expected to make an appearance on the family’s new reality show The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been inseparable since they began dating in October last year and now fans are dying to know if he’ll make an appearance on the family’s new reality show; The Kardashians.

The pair first kept their romance out of the spotlight but recently made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of The Kardashians as the family promoted their new Hulu and Disney+ show, which is set to air on April 14.

The family’s 20-season popular series Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended last year, and now the Kardashian-Jenner clan are set to be even more open with fans as they tap into the new chapter in their lives.

Why Kylie Jenner Arrived Late To The Kardashians Premiere

Fans are hoping Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the new Kardashian series
Fans are hoping Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the new Kardashian series. Picture: Getty

The new show is said to be addressing Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her baby boy, Khloe’s relationship woes with Tristan Thompson and of course, Kim’s ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

But when can we expect to see Pete appear in the new Kardashians show?

Here’s the lowdown…

Will Pete Davidson feature in the new Kardashians show on Hulu?
Will Pete Davidson feature in the new Kardashians show on Hulu? Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been together since October 2021
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been together since October 2021. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship will be mentioned in Hulu's Kardashians show
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship will be mentioned in Hulu's Kardashians show. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

When will Pete Davidson appear in The Kardashians?

According to TMZ, fans will have to wait to see Pete on-screen on the new Kardashians reality series.

The publication said that the SNL comedian won’t be appearing on-screen during episodes as filming has already wrapped on season one, and we will have to wait until a potential season 2, to see Pete feature in the show.

However, there will be mention of Pete and how their relationship began, with Kim recently telling Variety in an interview that reality TV isn’t really Pete’s natural environment.

She said: “I have not filmed with him... and I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

