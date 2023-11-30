Fans Think Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Premiere Appearances Mean Something More

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have fans manifesting a collaboration. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift collaborating? Swifties have a theory.

After Beyoncé showed up for her long-term friend Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour Film premiere and Taylor’s reportedly set to return the favour at the Renaissance Film premiere, fans of the international pop sensations are wondering whether a collaboration is on the cards.

While there’s little evidence, that hasn’t stopped fans for looking for clues, with many manifesting a collaboration on ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’.

After Beyoncé wore a black dress to Taylor’s premiere for The Eras Tour Film, some Swifties – who are also in the Bey hive – wondered whether it was an Easter egg hinting Bey would feature on Tay’s ‘Reputation’ re-release.

“Manifesting a Taylor Swift and Beyoncé collab on Rep TV like imagine I Did Something Bad hyper version Omg!” One fan tweeted.

Beyoncé showed up at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiere. Picture: Getty

Beyonce teases Renaissance film

“Internet would not be ready for a Beyoncé X Taylor Swift collab,” said a second.

“Beyonce's surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 'Era Tour' concert premiere was an unforgettable moment. Do you think a collab is in the works?” Someone else added.

Taylor and Beyoncé reportedly grabbed dinner together before breaking the internet at The Eras Tour Film premiere, plenty of time to chat about a collaboration, right, ladies?!

While the pop powerhouses are unlikely to address fans’ hopes for a performance from the duo, they continue to support each other both publicly and privately.

Beyonce and Taylor Swift's friendship dates back to 2009. Picture: Alamy

Their friendship dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when Bey let Tay have her moment after Kanye famously crashed her acceptance speech for Best Female Video for ‘You Belong With Me’, shouting that Beyoncé should have won instead.

Later on in the evening as Beyonce accepted her award for Video of the Year, she brought Tay out to have the time she deserved. And the rest is history.

The collaboration rumours have only been fuelled by news Taylor’s jetted to London to support Bey at the Renaissance Film Premiere.

We’re ready for the internet to break again.

