Fans Think Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Premiere Appearances Mean Something More

30 November 2023, 16:29

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have fans manifesting a collaboration
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have fans manifesting a collaboration. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Are Beyoncé and Taylor Swift collaborating? Swifties have a theory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Beyoncé showed up for her long-term friend Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour Film premiere and Taylor’s reportedly set to return the favour at the Renaissance Film premiere, fans of the international pop sensations are wondering whether a collaboration is on the cards.

While there’s little evidence, that hasn’t stopped fans for looking for clues, with many manifesting a collaboration on ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’.

After Beyoncé wore a black dress to Taylor’s premiere for The Eras Tour Film, some Swifties – who are also in the Bey hive – wondered whether it was an Easter egg hinting Bey would feature on Tay’s ‘Reputation’ re-release.

“Manifesting a Taylor Swift and Beyoncé collab on Rep TV like imagine I Did Something Bad hyper version Omg!” One fan tweeted.

Beyoncé showed up at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiere
Beyoncé showed up at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiere. Picture: Getty

Beyonce teases Renaissance film

“Internet would not be ready for a Beyoncé X Taylor Swift collab,” said a second.

“Beyonce's surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 'Era Tour' concert premiere was an unforgettable moment. Do you think a collab is in the works?” Someone else added.

Taylor and Beyoncé reportedly grabbed dinner together before breaking the internet at The Eras Tour Film premiere, plenty of time to chat about a collaboration, right, ladies?!

While the pop powerhouses are unlikely to address fans’ hopes for a performance from the duo, they continue to support each other both publicly and privately.

Beyonce and Taylor Swift's friendship dates back to 2009
Beyonce and Taylor Swift's friendship dates back to 2009. Picture: Alamy

Their friendship dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when Bey let Tay have her moment after Kanye famously crashed her acceptance speech for Best Female Video for ‘You Belong With Me’, shouting that Beyoncé should have won instead.

Later on in the evening as Beyonce accepted her award for Video of the Year, she brought Tay out to have the time she deserved. And the rest is history.

The collaboration rumours have only been fuelled by news Taylor’s jetted to London to support Bey at the Renaissance Film Premiere.

We’re ready for the internet to break again.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Renaissance A Film By Beyoncé – Trailers, Tickets And UK Release Date

TV & Film

Taylor Swift has made 'You're Losing Me' available everywhere

Taylor Swift’s ‘You’re Losing Me’ (From The Vault) Lyrics Mark A Heartbreaking End To A Relationship
What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Film' Will Be Available To Stream Online On Her Birthday
Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

Fans Are Convinced Lady Gaga Is Releasing NEW Music

Hot On Capital

Here's when you can watch the final episode of Squid Game: the Challenge

When Is Squid Game: The Challenge Final Episode?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian's Daughter

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

Three of the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants speak about being in the show

Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Spill What Filming Was Really Like

Josie Gibson keeps seeing her campmates' bums

Josie Gibson Keeps Making The Same Blunder In I'm A Celeb

TV & Film

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Kylie Jenner celebrates 'Wonka' premiere with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Reached A Major Relationship Milestone

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb

Why Did Jamie Lynn Spears Quit I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Film

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Past Winners: A Full List Of Kings And Queens Of The Jungle

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating: A Complete Relationship Timeline So Far

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch