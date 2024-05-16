Remi Wolf's Set List And Stage Times On Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour

16 May 2024, 17:10

Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour
Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Remi Wolf joins Olivia Rodrigo for the European leg of her GUTS World tour. From setlists, and stage times to how long her performance will be. Here’s what you need to know.

Olivia Rodrigo has been touring the planet on her World GUTS Tour, dazzling fans with amazing outfits and high-energy performances of her best songs.

Olivia has kept it interesting by choosing to have four different support acts during her tour.

So depending on where you’re located in the world, you could be enjoying the likes of Chapelle Roan, PinkPantheress, The Breeders and of course, Remi Wolf. Find out which cities each artist will be supporting here.

With Remi Wolf set to cover the majority of the European, United Kingdom and Ireland performances, here’s everything you need to know about her performances each night, from set lists and stage times, to just how long she will be performing.

Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo during her Europe leg of the World Tour
Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo during her Europe leg of the World Tour. Picture: Getty

What is Remi Wolf’s set list for the GUTS World Tour?

There’s no official set list for Remi Wolf’s performances during the GUTS World Tour, however, fans have uploaded the set lists they experienced in Scotland earlier in the month. One fan revealed the set list from Dublin was as followers;

  • 'Disco Man'
  • 'Liz'
  • 'Michael'
  • 'Cinderella'
  • 'Photo ID'
  • 'Valerie' (cover)

Whilst another confirmed a similar lineup for Glasglow with the inclusion of the tracks ‘Sexy Villain’ and ‘Hello Hello Hello’ replacing the track ‘Michael.’

So it looks like Remi will be mixing and interchanging her tracks at each performance slightly, but it won’t be too different to the six songs above.

Remi Wolf has her own tour coming up later in 2024
Remi Wolf has her own tour coming up later in 2024. Picture: Getty

What time is Remi Wolf on stage?

According to the O2 Arena in London, Remi Wolf will take the stage at 7.30 pm on both nights and then by 8.30 pm Olivia will begin.

But by adding all the track lengths together, we can get a rough estimate of how long she will be performing on stage.

  • Disco Man (3 minutes 12 seconds)
  • Liz (3 minutes 10 seconds)
  • Michael (2 minutes 58 seconds)
  • Cinderella (4 minutes 4 seconds)
  • Photo ID (4 minutes 25 seconds)
  • Valerie (cover) (3 minutes 37 seconds)
Remi Wolf with perform roughly six songs in her opening act
Remi Wolf with perform roughly six songs in her opening act. Picture: Getty

These times roughly add up to just over 20 minutes and if you take into account intro times, little chat breaks between songs as well as at least one encore song, we're looking at a solid 30-minute set from Remi.

This will leave a 30-minute gap between performances, so make sure of this time to go to the bathroom and get your last-minute drinks!

However, we definitely encourage fans to check the venue websites for the cities they’ll be attending to get an up-to-date and accurate time for each performance.

