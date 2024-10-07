Joe Jonas changes Diddy line in 'Cake By The Ocean' following Kesha's 'Tik Tok' edit

Joe Jonas changes Diddy line in 'Cake By The Ocean' following Kesha's 'Tik Tok' edit. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, @opheliesgr via TikTok

By Sam Prance

Kesha previously edited the P. Diddy lyric in her hit song 'Tik Tok' and now Joe Jonas has followed suit.

Joe Jonas is the latest star to edit a line referencing Diddy in one of his songs following the allegations against Diddy.

In September 2024, Diddy was indicted by a grand jury and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. This came in the wake of Diddy being the subject of several high-profile lawsuits.

As a result, many artists have begun publicly denouncing Diddy and removing references to him from their music. At first, Kesha edited the Diddy line in 'Tik Tok' and now Joe Jonas is singing a new version of 'Cake By The Ocean'.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on the final leg of their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour where they perform songs from all their projects except their debut album. Not only that but they even include songs from their own solo projects, with Nick singing his hit single 'Jealous' and Joe singing DNCE's 'Cake By The Ocean'.

In the original version of 'Cake By The Ocean', there's a key shoutout to Diddy in the chorus. Joe sings: Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh / Let's lose our minds and go f---ing crazy / I-I-I-I-I, I keep on hopin' we'll eat cake by the ocean. The line is a reference to Diddy and Naomi Campbell.

Now, fans have noticed that Joe is performing a different version of the song on tour. In a viral TikTok taken at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Lyon on 28th September, Joe sings: Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi instead of I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi.

The video has since been viewed over 22 million times with fans praising Joe in the comments. However, others are only just realising now that the song even referenced Diddy.

One person wrote: "I didn't even know Diddy was mentioned in the song". Another added: "Today I realised I never knew what he actually said there".

It's currently unclear if Joe and DNCE plans to release a new version of the song like Kesha's 'Tik Tok'. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

