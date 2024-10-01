Sophie Turner calls out press for 'widely misquoting' her single mother comments

1 October 2024, 16:31

Sophie Turner 'applauds all single mothers doing it alone'
Sophie Turner 'applauds all single mothers doing it alone'. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Sophie Turner has set the record straight on some comments she made about 'being a single mother' when discussing her new series 'Joan'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who recently finalised her divorce from Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, has spoken out about being "widely misquoted" by the press following an interview for her latest TV series Joan.

The TV series - which is streaming on ITVX - sees Sophie as Joan, mother of 6-year-old Kelly, leave a toxic marriage and embark on a new criminal life under a new identity.

During an interview with The Times, Sophie said: "If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it."

Sophie, who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with ex-husband Joe, went on to say that "it’s such a struggle being a single mother".

Adding: "Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."

Sophie plays Joan in the new ITVX series
Sophie plays Joan in the new ITVX series. Picture: ITV

When the interview came out, there was a lot of discourse around Sophie saying, "it’s such a struggle being a single mother", as it was put in the context of her talking about her own personal situation.

The quote was interpreted that way by many media outlets and headlines like Sophie Turner says being a single mother is ‘such a struggle’ and Sophie Turner Admits It's a 'Struggle Being a Single Mother’ and Details Finding 'Strength' amid Joe Jonas Divorce came out.

Now Sophie has come forward against these headlines in a statement she shared to her Instagram stories. Her statement read: "I have been widely misquoted by the press today where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother'.

Sophie Turner said she was 'widely misquoted'
Sophie Turner said she was 'widely misquoted'. Picture: Instagram

“I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times culture section.

"I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people — I applaud all single mothers doing it alone."

Following Sophie's separation from Joe, it was made clear that they would be co-parenting their daughters.

In October 2023, after a four-day mediation, they released a joint statement saying: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K."

