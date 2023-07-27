Jonas Brothers' UK Tour: Five Albums, One Night – Dates, Venues And Ticket Info

27 July 2023, 15:10

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road. Picture: Live Nation

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers are bringing 'Five Albums, One Night' to the UK. Here's what you need to know about getting tickets.

Jonas Brothers are hitting the road with their extensive back catalogue of songs, from their self-titled debut to their latest record 'The Album'.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are bringing their tour to the UK performing their albums in one night in cities across the country for an evening of nostalgia and iconic pop bangers.

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August and we've got all you need to know right here.

Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers UK tour dates and venues

  • 12th June 2024 – The O2, London
  • 15th June 2024 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • 16th June 2024 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • 17th June 2024 – Co-op Live, Manchester

How to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers 'Five Albums, One Night' tour

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August at 10am. Set your alarms!

You can get your tickets at Live Nation.

