Jonas Brothers' UK Tour: Five Albums, One Night – Dates, Venues And Ticket Info

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road. Picture: Live Nation

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers are bringing 'Five Albums, One Night' to the UK. Here's what you need to know about getting tickets.

Jonas Brothers are hitting the road with their extensive back catalogue of songs, from their self-titled debut to their latest record 'The Album'.

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are bringing their tour to the UK performing their albums in one night in cities across the country for an evening of nostalgia and iconic pop bangers.

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August and we've got all you need to know right here.

Jonas Brothers Stole The Show At Capital’s Summertime Ball

Jonas Brothers UK tour dates and venues

12th June 2024 – The O2, London

15th June 2024 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16th June 2024 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17th June 2024 – Co-op Live, Manchester

How to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers 'Five Albums, One Night' tour

Tickets go on sale Friday 4th August at 10am. Set your alarms!

You can get your tickets at Live Nation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital