Kesha Reveals New Version Of 'Tik Tok' After Changing P. Diddy Line. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Kesha changed her 'Tik Tok' lyrics shortly after allegations against Diddy first came to light.

Kesha has unveiled a new version of 'Tik Tok' after previously confirming that she would rerecord the song's P. Diddy lyric.

Throughout 2024, Kesha has been performing a different version of 'Tik Tok' with altered lyrics. Kesha made the changes in response to the ongoing allegations against Diddy. The rapper has been involved multiple lawsuits over the past year with people accusing him of abuse and sexual assault and now he's been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

Reacting to Diddy's charges on TikTok, Kesha played fans her rerecorded version of 'Tik Tok' with a brand new Diddy line.

Taking to her TikTok page yesterday (Sep 18), Kesha filmed a video of herself lip-syncing along to the updated version of 'Tik Tok'. Instead of singing, 'Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy', Kesha now sings: "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy".

The new line is the same line Kesha's been singing since she performed with Renée Rapp at Coachella this year.

Kesha's video comes shortly after she announced that she would be rerecording 'Tik Tok' to permanently change the Diddy line. Celebrating the song's 15th anniversary on Instagram, Kesha wrote: "I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!"

Kesha is yet to officially release the new version of 'Tik Tok' but it appears that she's now been able to legally re-record the song. Kesha co-wrote 'Tik Tok' with Dr. Luke and Benny Blanco. Kesha has since accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her and filed a series of lawsuits against him.

Kesha's upcoming album will be her first project since ending her contract with Dr. Luke's label Kemosabe Records.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Kesha releases the amended version of 'Tik Tok'.

