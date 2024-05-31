Eminem Slammed Over "Cruel" Megan The Stallion Diss In 'Houdini' Lyrics

31 May 2024, 12:37

Eminem Slammed Over "Cruel" Megan The Stallion Diss In 'Houdini' Lyrics
Eminem Slammed Over "Cruel" Megan The Stallion Diss In 'Houdini' Lyrics. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Eminem makes fun of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting injury in his brand new single.

Eminem is coming under fire after making a "cruel" jab at Megan Thee Stallion in the lyrics to his brand new song 'Houdini'.

Ever since Megan Thee Stallion claimed that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020, she has been subject to unfair scrutiny and trolling both on and off the internet. Many of Tory's peers accused Megan of lying, and rappers including Drake have even mocked Megan in their songs. In 2022, Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan and he is currently in prison.

Now, Eminem is the latest star to come at Megan in his music despite the two celebrities having no public history together.

Eminem - Houdini [Official Music Video]

In Eminem's new single 'Houdini', he makes a direct reference to Megan's shooting with a pun about asking for a feature. In the first verse, he raps: 'If I was to ask for Megan Thee (What?) / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? (Haha) / I don't know, but I'm glad to be back like.'

It's unclear why Eminem decided to bring up Megan. Megan has never dissed Eminem in her songs. In 'Hiss' she makes a reference to Mariah Carey's 'Obsessed', which is widely believed to be about Eminem, rapping: 'I feel like Mariah Carey / Got these n----- so obsessed' but it's not an Eminem diss.

Calling Eminem out, one person tweeted: "it is so f---ing cruel how men constantly make fun of meg’s abuse. like you’re eminem why tf do you care about megan thee stallion????"

Another wrote: "idk why rappers continue to take digs at megan thee stallion like she don’t be doin nuffin but dropping bars, shakin ass, having fun, and being bisexual…leave her the f--- alone"

Talking to Elle in 2023 about the shooting, Megan said: "Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life. Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions."

As it stands, Eminem is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

