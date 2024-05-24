Avril Lavigne Sparks Outrage Over Greatest Hits Tour Setlist

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour Setlist Sparks Backlash Among Fans

24 May 2024, 18:11

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour Setlist: Every Song She Performs
Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour Setlist: Every Song She Performs. Picture: Omar Vega/WireImage, Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Avril Lavigne perform on her Greatest Hits tour? Fans are complaining over how short then setlist is.

Avril Lavigne's long-awaited Greatest Hits Tour has officially debuted in Canada but fans are divided over the show's setlist.

With a career that started over 20 years ago, few artists lay claim to as many hit songs as Avril Lavigne. From 'Complicated' to 'My Happy Ending', and 'Girlfriend' to 'What the Hell', Avril has well and truly earned her title as the undisputed princess of pop punk. Earlier this year, Avril released her first Greatest Hits album and announced an accompanying world tour.

Now, Avril's Greatest Hits Tour is out on the road but there has been some backlash from fans over the length of the show.

Avril Lavigne opens up about inspiring Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo

How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist?

Avril Lavigne kicked off her Greatest Hits Tour in Vancouver, Canada with a hit-packed setlist. As it stands, the setlist covers every album from 'Let Go' to 'Love Sux' and is 15 songs long. In terms of time, Avril's setlist is 1 hour and 30 minutes long. In Vancouver, she took to the stage at 21:20 and left at 22:50. It's unclear if the setlist will remain the same for all dates.

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist in order:

  1. Girlfriend
  2. What the Hell
  3. Complicated
  4. Smile
  5. Here's to Never Growing Up
  6. My Happy Ending
  7. He Wasn't
  8. Don't Tell Me
  9. When You're Gone
  10. Fake As Hell (With All Time Low)
  11. Bite Me
  12. Love It When You Hate Me
  13. Sk8ter Boi

    ENCORE
  14. Head Above Water
  15. I'm With You

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Avril changes the setlist at all throughout the tour.

How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist?
How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist? Picture: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The length of Avril's setlist and the song choices has sparked criticism from some fans who are now threatening to sell their tickets in her Instagram comments. One person wrote: "I wanna sell my ticket after seeing that horrible setlist for you first show."

Another wrote: "I love you. But please, STOP making the same setlist always. We deserve better". Someone also said: "I love you, but this setlist is disappointing. It's too short and feels almost identical to the Love Sux Tour."

For reference, Avril performed 16 songs on the Love Sux Tour, with the same encore and only five different songs.

Avril Lavigne Sparks Outrage Over Greatest Hits Tour Setlist
Avril Lavigne Sparks Outrage Over Greatest Hits Tour Setlist. Picture: @avrilavigne via Instagram
Avril Lavigne Sparks Outrage Over Greatest Hits Tour Setlist (2)
Avril Lavigne Sparks Outrage Over Greatest Hits Tour Setlist (2). Picture: @avrillavigne via Instagram

Nevertheless, 15 songs is a pretty standard setlist length for a tour and Avril's setlists for all her tours since 2013 have been 15-16 songs long. Artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé doing three hour shows are a rarity. It's also possible that Avril can only do a shorter show based on her health and previous battles with Lyme disease.

With rave reviews from critics, we imagine that Avril's Greatest Hits Tour will still please many fans.

What do you think? Are you seeing Avril on her Greatest Hits Tour?

