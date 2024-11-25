Exclusive

Bob Geldof commemorates 40 years of Band Aid

25 November 2024, 08:34 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 08:53

Bob Geldof introduces Band Aid 40

Bob Geldof joined Capital Breakfast as he marked 40 years of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’?

The Christmas playlist staple ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’? is being commemorated for its 40th anniversary.

Bob Geldof, along with Midge Ure and Trevor Horn have released a brand new 2024 Ultimate Mix to mark 40 years of Band Aid, with a re-imagining of ‘the song that changed the world’.

On Monday morning the latest version of the song premiered simultaneously across the UK on breakfast radio and Bob Geldof joined Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to chat about the new release.

He explained: “What we thought we’d do because it’s 40 years is take these three generations of radio listeners and record buyers but also take the three generations of musicians. And I thought, ‘forget what Band Aid is, this actually is, in three minutes, the full arc of British rock and roll over 40 years.'”

Bob Geldof described Band Aid 40 as 'the full arc of British rock 'n roll in 3 and a half minutes'
Bob Geldof described Band Aid 40 as 'the full arc of British rock 'n roll in 3 and a half minutes'. Picture: Getty

‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’? was originally recorded on three separate occasions, over three separate generations, Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014).

Artists whose vocals feature, having been involved in previous versions of the track, include a young Sting, a young Ed Sheeran, a young Sam Smith, a young Harry Styles, the Sugababes and loads more pop icons.

