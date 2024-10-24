Tom Hardy chats Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and new movie 'Venom: The Last Dance'

24 October 2024, 08:13

Tom Hardy spoke to Jordan North about his new Venom movie
Tom Hardy spoke to Jordan North about his new Venom movie. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Hardy spoke to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North where they chatted about his new movie and the pop stars he wants on a playlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Hardy spoke with Jordan North about his latest movie Venom: The Last Dance and during the chat the lads touched on a bunch of topics from pop stars he needs to get to know to who he spent time with on set.

Jordan also grilled Tom on what kind of music he listens to, with Tom adding he ‘needs a playlist’ after Jordan asked about Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and Natasha Bedingfield.

“I’m a bit incubated,” he admitted before saying he’d listen to the Capital playlist.

Watch our full interview with Tom on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Did MAFS UK's Amy and Luke just accidentally reveal their relationship status?

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke accidentally reveal their relationship status

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb line-up 2024 rumours underway as Coleen Rooney joins the list

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? The rumours explained

When does We Live In Time come out on streaming?

When will We Live In Time be on streaming? Here's how to watch online

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

MAFS UK's Kieran reveals surprise behind-the-scenes filming secret

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal surprise Dinner Party filming secret

MAFS UK's Hannah hints at Orson re-coupling with Instagram captions

MAFS UK's Hannah hints at shock return to show with Orson

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama in social media comments

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits