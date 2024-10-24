Tom Hardy chats Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and new movie 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Tom Hardy spoke to Jordan North about his new Venom movie. Picture: Getty/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Hardy spoke to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North where they chatted about his new movie and the pop stars he wants on a playlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Hardy spoke with Jordan North about his latest movie Venom: The Last Dance and during the chat the lads touched on a bunch of topics from pop stars he needs to get to know to who he spent time with on set.

Jordan also grilled Tom on what kind of music he listens to, with Tom adding he ‘needs a playlist’ after Jordan asked about Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and Natasha Bedingfield.

“I’m a bit incubated,” he admitted before saying he’d listen to the Capital playlist.

