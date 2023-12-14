Inside Beyoncé's Empowering 'Grown Woman' Lyrics And Meaning

The meaning behind Beyoncé's 'Grown Woman' lyrics. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Beyoncé has finally released 'Grown Woman' to streaming services almost a decade later - to celebrate, here's the meaning behind the song's lyrics and where you can listen.

December 13, 2023, marked the tenth anniversary of Beyoncé's self-titled album 'Beyoncé' and to mark the occasion the Queen Bey gave is the gift we've been dreaming of since 2014. That's right, she finally released her bonus video song 'Grown Woman' to streaming platforms.

The music video came to YouTube in 2014 titled 'Beyoncé - Grown Woman (Bonus Video) on the album's first anniversary and since then it has amassed over 145 million views. The video dropped in celebration of Beyoncé releasing the platinum edition album, however she never made the audio track available - until now!

When Beyoncé dropped her self-titled album back in 2013 there had been no pre-release announcement or promotion so it completely took the Beyhive by surprise. And this was an album drop like no other, the 14-track record launched with 17 completed music videos. Songs like “Partition” and “Haunted” came with two music videos because of their lengthy structure.

So for all of us who have been diving over from our streaming platforms to YouTube to enjoy the sweet Afrobeats of 'Grown Woman', the struggle is over! Here are all the details you need about the newly released track.

'Grown Woman' is now available to stream on all platforms! Picture: Alamy

Where can I stream Beyoncé's song 'Grown Woman'?

As of December 13, 2023 Beyoncé's 'Grown Woman' is available to stream on all platforms, these are:

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Deezer

Itunes

Pandora

Soundcloud

Spotify

Tidal

YouTube music

Youtube

Who wrote 'Grown Woman'?

'Grown Woman' was co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Timbaland, Kelly Sheehan, Garland Mosley, Chris Godbey and Darryl Pearson, with production contributions from Timbaland and J-Roc.

The-Dream co-wrote and produced Beyoncé newest single 'MY HOUSE' with her too.

The inspiring meaning behind the 'Grown Woman' lyrics

The music video to 'Grown Woman' sees old home videos of Beyoncé as a young girl expertly edited to look as if she is singing along to the track. This visual reflects the coming of age element of the song. Beyoncé sings "I remember being young, tough, brave. I knew what I needed" referring to her younger self as an outgoing performer who believed she could make it big.

Throughout the song Queen Bey reflects on how far she has come, "Look at me - I'm a big girl now... Told the world I would paint this town, now betcha I run this". At the time of releasing the music video Beyoncé was performing her 'On The Run Tour' with husband Jay-Z. The tour is estimated to of made $109.7 million in total, so I think it's fair to say she was - and still is - running the game.

After releasing her blockbuster concert movie 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' and selling out shows for her 'Renaissance' tour worldwide it seems very apt for the hugely successful artist to release the song at this time.

The premiere of her film also came with the release of her single 'MY HOUSE' in which she sings "When I grow up I'm gon' buy me a house". The new song is basically a reimagined version of 'Grown Woman' - what a full circle moment!

Beyoncé celebrated ten years of her self-titled album. Picture: beyonce.com

What are the lyrics to Beyoncé's 'Grown Woman'?

I remember being young, tough, brave

I knew what I needed

I was spending all my nights and days

Laid back day dreaming

Look at me - I'm a big girl now,

Said I'm gon' do something

Told the world I would paint this town

Now betcha I run this (ah)



'Cause I put it (down like that, d-down like that)

And I'm making (all these racks, a-all these racks)

And I'm moving (round like that, r-round like that)

When I do it (I don't look back, d-don't look back)



I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want

I'm a grown woman (grown woman)

I can do whatever I want (I can do whatever I want)



They love the way I walk

'Cause I walk with a vengeance

And they listen to me when I talk

'Cause I ain't pretendin'

It took a while, now I understand

Just where I'm going

I know the world and I know who I am

It's 'bout time I show it (ah)



I'm a grown woman (I'm a grown woman)

I can do whatever I want (I can do whatever I want)

I'm a grown woman (I'm a grown woman)

I can do whatever I want (I can do whatever I want)



I can be bad if I want

I can say what I want

I can live fast if I want

I can go slow all night long



I'm a grown woman (I'm a grown woman)

I can do whatever I want (whatever it is)



I'm a grown woman

And I know that I got it (got it, got it)

I'm a grown woman

Ain't got no room in my pockets

I'm a grown woman

Look down, got you so excited

I really want to know if you got it like that

'Cause you got a cute face

And a booty so fat



Go girl, go girl

She got that bum, that bum

That girl can get whatever she wants

That girl, that girl

She got that tight, that tight

Them boys, them boys,

They do whatever she like



I'm a grown woman



I'm a grown woman



I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (I can do what ever I want)

I'm a grown woman ('Cause I'm grown)

I can do whatever I want

(I'm a grown)



I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

I'm a grown woman

I can do whatever I want (ever I want)

