Maya Jama Appears To Take Swipe At Ex Stormzy After Love Island Cheating Scandal

4 July 2023, 10:56

Maya Jama appears to take a swipe at Stormzy

Love Island fans think Maya Jama took aim at her ex-boyfriend Stormzy in the most recent episode of Aftersun.

Maya Jama appeared to make a dig at her ex-boyfriend Stormzy in Sunday night’s episode of Love Island Aftersun.

The 28-year-old host took to the sofa on Aftersun over the weekend where she was joined by The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah Polack & Sam Thomson as well as Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan as they discussed the recent ‘cheating’ scandal on the show.

Maya expressed sympathy for Molly Marsh, who has returned to Casa Amor after being dumped from the island a few weeks ago and has come back to chat with Zachariah Noble after he moved on quickly with returning bombshell Kady McDermott.

During a conversation about Zacahriah, Sam mentioned how he was wearing Molly’s bracelet whilst he kissed Kady.

Maya Jama appeared to take a swipe at Stormzy in Sunday night's Aftersun episode
Picture: Shutterstock
Stormzy and Maya Jama dated from 2015-2019
Picture: Getty

Maya then said: “That’s real life though girls – and boys, they’ll wear your necklace and lips someone else, we just don’t get it on camera.”

It didn’t take long for viewers to speculate if Maya was referencing her own experiences, with one fan tweeting: “I feel like that comment from Maya was directed at Stormzy.”

“Maya definitely indirecting Stormzy in that comment,” another chimed in.

The Love Island host and the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper dated for four years from 2015 to 2019 and although they have never publicly addressed the exact reason behind their split, Stormzy previously admitted he ‘made a mistake’.

Stormzy previously admitted he 'made a mistake' in his relationship with Maya Jama
Picture: Getty

“It was, like, “OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” Stormzy told Louis Theroux in a documentary in 2019.

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate, love and care for his woman,” he added.

He has since used their romance to inspire a string of songs on his third album ‘This Is What I Mean’.

