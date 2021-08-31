Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

Are the weddings on Married at First Sight UK legally binding? Picture: E4

By Capital FM

Do people actually get legally married on Married at First Sight UK? What you need to know about how ‘real’ the show’s weddings are.

Married at First Sight UK has returned to our screens and fans are buzzing about it!

With an all-new cast ready to walk down the aisle, we already can’t wait for all the drama that will inevitably go down as complete strangers chose to say ‘I Do’ to each other.

Married At First Sight UK’s First Episode Suffers Awkward Technical Glitch

But just how real are the marriages on Married at First Sight UK? And are they legally binding?

Here’s the low-down…

Are the weddings on Married at First Sight UK real? Picture: E4

Are the Married at First Sight UK weddings legally binding?

The weddings that take place on Married at First Sight UK are not legally binding.

Following in the footsteps of the Australian version of the show, the couples don’t legally get married on the show.

A spokesperson for MAFS told Metro.co.uk: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.”

The marriages on Married at First Sight UK are not legally binding. Picture: E4

This differs from MAFS US, where the marriages are, in fact, the real deal.

Speaking to this publication about the US version, the executive producer of the show, Chris Coleen explained that the marriage license is signed right after filming the wedding ceremony.

He said: “There is a prenup that is built-in. It’s a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk into [the marriage with] is what they walk out of the marriage with.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital