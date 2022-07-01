Love Island’s First Casa Amor Contestant ‘Revealed’ As Gemma Owen 'Lookalike'

Love Island's first Casa Amor contestant has been rumoured. Picture: ITV2/TikTok

A TikTok star has claimed to be the first bombshell heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor this year.

Love Island’s Casa Amor is right around the corner and fans couldn’t be more excited as the infamous segment of the series was teased at the end of Thursday night’s episode - and the first contestant has already been rumoured!

The iconic neon sign flashed up at the end to remind viewers not to get too comfortable in their Islander shipping just yet - as chaos awaits the contestants from Davide Sanclimenti and Gemma Owen to Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and more.

As fans will already know, Casa Amor is the sister villa that appears halfway through each series with the aim to put the couples to the ultimate test as the boys and girls are separated and are given the chance to get to know a whole new batch of singletons.

The sister villa has been the cause of numerous dramatic moments on the show in previous series, with many Islanders leaving their couples for a Casa Amor bombshell.

A TikTok star by the name of @sophiiebeard has claimed she is heading into Casa Amor as one of the bombshells set to turn heads.

Sophie posted a TikTok on June 13 with the caption: “See you soon Casa Amor,” and the clip quickly went viral and was viewed over 4.5million times.

Fans have all rushed to the comments to predict she will be ruffling some feathers between Gemma and Luca as a lot of people have drawn comparisons between her and the daughter of Michael Owen.

Meanwhile, others have noticed a resemblance to pop star Madison Beer.

“Madison beer x Gemma,” read one comment, while another said, “You look like Gemma.”

Love Island fans have drawn comparisons between the rumoured Casa Amor bombshell and Gemma Owen. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“Literally just Gemma island now,” wrote one fan, as another said, “Oh I can tell Luca’s gonna fancy you.”

Another person predicted Jacques, who dated Gemma before heading on the show, and Luca will have their heads turned by her.

Of course, Casa Amor contestants are yet to be confirmed, so we have to wait and see if the TikTok star is heading into the villa!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

