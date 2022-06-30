Love Island’s Dami Baffles Fans As He Appears Twice In Editing Blunder

Love Island left viewers baffled after Dami appeared twice in the same shot. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans were left confused after they spotted Dami Hope twice on screen in an editing error.

Love Island has had fans hooked this series with everyone having their eyes glued to their screens - especially during last night’s episode when viewers spotted a huge editing blunder.

The drama-filled night in the villa saw some possibly the most tense recoupling yet as Danica Taylor coupled up with Jay Younger, causing some chaos amongst contestants.

However, despite all of the drama, fans eyes were locked on a very confusing shot in which Dami seemingly appeared twice in two different places at the same time!

Viewers were forced to do a double-take after spotting Dami by the fire pit as well as walking by the sun loungers, even wearing the same outfit.

Love Island's Dami appeared twice in an editing blunder. Picture: ITV2

It didn’t take long for fans to try and work out how this happened, with many taking to Twitter to try and solve the mystery.

“Anyone else notice this on #loveisland how is Dami in two places at once,” asked one fan.

A second person questioned whether they were seeing things, tweeting: “Am i stupid or is dami in two places at once? #loveisland.”

Another fan joked: “Dami wants to be part of every gossip so he split himself into two.”

Love Island viewers were baffled by the editing error. Picture: ITV2

A brutal recoupling took place in the villa last night. Picture: ITV2

How is dami in two places at once ?!?😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hzfGjAtnjx — AFC_Matthew (@AFC__Matthew) June 29, 2022

Shameless Love Island post, but why is there two Dami’s on the screen… 👀🙃 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MqCvPtqf1x — Andrew Campbell (@acampbelltweet) June 29, 2022

Following Dami reading his fellow Islanders’ minds in a recent episode, another joked: “Nah guys what if Dami is really a sorcerer he was telling us he could read minds last episode.”

The editing blunder definitely left us all doing a double-take!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

