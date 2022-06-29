QUIZ: Which Love Island 2022 Contestant Should You Couple Up With?

Take the ultimate Love Island 2022 quiz. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Which 2022 Love Islander are you most suited to? Take the ultimate quiz and find out!

Love Island 2022 has us all hooked, from all the drama and savage dumping to the dreamy line-up of contestants including Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton and many more.

We know you’ve probably already got your faves and decided who you’d pull for a chat if you were in the villa.

But which Islander do you really belong with?

Answer 10 simple questions in this quiz and find out exactly your type on (or off) paper…

