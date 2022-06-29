QUIZ: Which Love Island 2022 Contestant Should You Couple Up With?

29 June 2022, 17:56

Take the ultimate Love Island 2022 quiz
Take the ultimate Love Island 2022 quiz. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Which 2022 Love Islander are you most suited to? Take the ultimate quiz and find out!

Love Island 2022 has us all hooked, from all the drama and savage dumping to the dreamy line-up of contestants including Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti, Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton and many more.

We know you’ve probably already got your faves and decided who you’d pull for a chat if you were in the villa.

Michael Owen Breaks Silence On Love Island Star Daughter Gemma’s Racy Heart Rate Challenge

But which Islander do you really belong with?

Answer 10 simple questions in this quiz and find out exactly your type on (or off) paper…

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Love Island series 8 has been one of the most hilarious yet

14 Hilarious Love Island Memes That Sum Up Series 8 So Far

Love Island

Are you the ultimate 'Harry's House' fan?

The Ultimate 'Harry's House' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Album?
Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital

Kourtney Kardashian At Travis Barker's Side As He's Rushed To Hospital

News

Cara Delevingne on her kissing scenes with Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building

Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About On-Screen Kiss With Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

News

James Corden spilled on his friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden Spills On Friendship With Harry Styles On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

News