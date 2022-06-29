Michael Owen Breaks Silence On Love Island Star Daughter Gemma’s Racy Heart Rate Challenge

29 June 2022, 10:15 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 10:28

Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge
Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Gemma took on the raunchy heart rate challenge - and here’s what her footballer dad Michael Owen had to say about it.

Love Island’s Gemma Owen had jaws dropping during last night’s episode where she took part in the fan-favourite heart race challenge - and her football star dad Michael Owen wasn’t too pleased!

The football legend, who has previously played for England’s national team, Real Madrid and Liverpool FC, took to Twitter last night to break his silence on the raunchy challenge, which sees each contestant take part in a racy set of dances to get their fellow Islanders’ hearts racing.

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

Gemma was one of the first girls to take part in the challenge, leaving the boys wide-eyed during her dance - especially Luca Bish, who she has been coupled up with for most of her time in the villa.

However, it’s safe to say Gemma’s dad wasn’t too pleased about tuning into the episode, as he shared his reaction to her lap dance online.

Gemma Owen left jaws dropping during her heart race challenge on Love Island
Gemma Owen left jaws dropping during her heart race challenge on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Michael simply posted an emoji of someone covering their eyes - and it summed it up perfectly!

Fans rushed to Twitter to respond to his mortified reaction, with one writing: “Wrong night to tune in #loveisland.”

“Turn the TV off pal,” joked another, while a third added: “Loooooooooooooooooooool deep breaths my guy [sic].”

A fourth joked: “Watching your daughter strip on prime time tv for a fisherman would have made my heart explode.”

This comes after the sports star shot down a joke about his daughter being on Love Island during the Live UEFA Nations League ahead of the England VS Germany game a few weeks ago.

Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge
Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge. Picture: ITV2
Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen broke his silence on her raunchy dance
Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen broke his silence on her raunchy dance. Picture: Instagram

He was introduced as ‘the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen’, before being asked how he felt about it all.

"I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home,” Michael responded, “but it has been brought up straight away!"

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up," he quipped.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

