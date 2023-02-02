Love Island Star Tom Clare’s Family Breaks Silence After He Comes Under Fire For Villa Behaviour

Love Island star Tom's family have spoken out in support of him. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Tom Clare and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown were caught in an explosive row on Love Island, and now his family have shared their support towards the footballer.

Love Island bombshell Tom Clare’s family have thrown their support behind the contestant after he faced backlash for his behaviour in the villa.

The 23-year-old footballer was caught in a very heated row with co-star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown after his secret kiss with Ellie Spence behind Olivia Hawkins' back shook the villa.

A handful of contestants were angered by his actions, leading Zara to speak out and say that his family would be 'ashamed' of his treatment of women in the villa.

Tom was enraged by Zara’s comments at the time, and fans were soon calling for him to leave the villa next due to his behaviour.

However, Tom’s family have now spoken out in support of the bombshell, insisting they are ‘proud’ of him no matter what.

Tom's sister Lara shared a photo of her and Tom with their parents on her Instagram Story in support of her brother.

She wrote in the caption underneath: "We are always more than proud of you."

Love Island Tom's family said they're 'proud' of him no matter what. Picture: Instagram

Tom's sister Laura said she was proud of her Love Island star brother. Picture: Instagram

It seems any issues between the islanders are now water under the bridge as they cleared the air ahead of the most recent dumping, which saw Zara leave the villa after being the last remaining single girl.

Two new bombshells have since arrived in the form of Casey O'Gorman and Jordan Odofin, who have been getting to know Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan, respectively.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

