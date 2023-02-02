Love Island Star Tom Clare’s Family Breaks Silence After He Comes Under Fire For Villa Behaviour

2 February 2023, 15:31

Love Island star Tom's family have spoken out in support of him
Love Island star Tom's family have spoken out in support of him. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Clare and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown were caught in an explosive row on Love Island, and now his family have shared their support towards the footballer.

Love Island bombshell Tom Clare’s family have thrown their support behind the contestant after he faced backlash for his behaviour in the villa.

The 23-year-old footballer was caught in a very heated row with co-star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown after his secret kiss with Ellie Spence behind Olivia Hawkins' back shook the villa.

Will Love Island’s Zara Return As A Casa Amor Bombshell?

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

A handful of contestants were angered by his actions, leading Zara to speak out and say that his family would be 'ashamed' of his treatment of women in the villa.

Tom was enraged by Zara’s comments at the time, and fans were soon calling for him to leave the villa next due to his behaviour.

Love Island star Tom Clare's family have thrown their support behind him
Love Island star Tom Clare's family have thrown their support behind him. Picture: ITV2

However, Tom’s family have now spoken out in support of the bombshell, insisting they are ‘proud’ of him no matter what.

Tom's sister Lara shared a photo of her and Tom with their parents on her Instagram Story in support of her brother.

She wrote in the caption underneath: "We are always more than proud of you."

Love Island Tom's family said they're 'proud' of him no matter what
Love Island Tom's family said they're 'proud' of him no matter what. Picture: Instagram
Tom's sister Laura said she was proud of her Love Island star brother
Tom's sister Laura said she was proud of her Love Island star brother. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Tom had a heated exchange with Zara
Love Island's Tom had a heated exchange with Zara. Picture: ITV2

It seems any issues between the islanders are now water under the bridge as they cleared the air ahead of the most recent dumping, which saw Zara leave the villa after being the last remaining single girl.

Two new bombshells have since arrived in the form of Casey O'Gorman and Jordan Odofin, who have been getting to know Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan, respectively.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island bombshell rule

Love Island Fans Think They've Unveiled Secret Bombshell 'Rule'

Max posted a video confirming the news

Max George And Masie Smith Get Serious With Huge Relationship Milestone

Love Island fans are convinced Zara could return for Casa Amor

Will Love Island’s Zara Return As A Casa Amor Bombshell?

Molly-Mae Hague's BFF Maura Higgins dropped a huge clue about Bambi two years ago

Maura Higgins Hinted At Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Name 18 Months Before Bambi Was Born

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Capital's BRIT's Winning Weekend

Radio

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star