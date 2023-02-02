Will Love Island’s Zara Return As A Casa Amor Bombshell?

2 February 2023, 13:03

Love Island fans are convinced Zara could return for Casa Amor
Love Island fans are convinced Zara could return for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans are predicting Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown could be heading back to the villa for Casa Amor.

Love Island’s Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown was dumped from the villa after being the last single girl remaining in a re-coupling earlier this week, where Tom Clare chose to couple up with Ellie Spence.

However, some fans are convinced the bombshell will return for a second chance at love in Casa Amor in a shock twist.

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

When Does Casa Amor Start On Love Island?

But will Zara come back for Casa Amor?

Here’s why fans think she will…

Zara was dumped from the Love Island villa
Zara was dumped from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Will Zara return to Love Island for Casa Amor?

After Zara was dumped from the villa, fans expressed their disappointment at the bombshell leaving so early on, with many saying they’ll miss seeing her on their screens.

Meanwhile, others resurfaced a shock twist which took place on Love Island Australia Season 4 with contestant Claudia Bonifazio, who returned to the villa after being dumped.

“If Zara is the girl left single I hope they do want they did with Claudia from love island aus,” one fan tweeted, whilst another agreed, “If we can re-use their contestants, we can use their rules!!! I demand it!!”

Chiming in with the theory, another tweeted: “Producers BRING ZARA BACK IDC BRING HER BACK AS A SUPRISE AS CASA AMOR GIRL AS BOMBSHELL AGAIN I DONT GIVE A F**K JUST BRING OUR GOOD SIS BACK.”

“Petition for Zara to come back in Casa Amor,” added an excited fan, whilst another said: “Imagine they bring back zara in casa amor!”

Fans are hoping Zara will return for Casa Amor
Fans are hoping Zara will return for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Of course, Love Island usually remains tight-lipped about Casa Amor contestants until they are announced, with the official start date for the rival villa to be confirmed also.

People have been speculating for the highly-anticipated feature of the show to begin imminently though, with many guessing around February 6th.

We’ll have to wait and see if Zara graces our screens once again for a shock twist.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

