What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

16 January 2023, 15:11 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 15:43

What time Love Island will air on TV each night
What time Love Island will air on TV each night. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Winter Love Island 2023 is finally here - but what time is it on ITV2?

Love Island 2023 has finally returned after what feels like forever as the winter edition of the series is set to begin tonight (January 16).

Season 9 of the show will see Maya Jama take over hosting duties for the first time, taking over from Laura Whitmore - and we’re in for a huge twist for the first episode as viewers will be able to vote for which bombshell they want to see enter the villa first; Tom or Ellie.

Maya Jama Arrives To The Love Island Villa In Style In 'First Look'

Love Island's First Partially Blind Contestant Ron Hall Talks About Eye Injury

But first, we’ll get to see the first ten singletons head into the villa, including Olivia Hawkins, Will Young, Kai Fagan, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

So, what time will Love Island start?

Here’s what you need to know…

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island 2023
Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

What time does Love Island start?

Love Island begins tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

If you’re too late to watch the singletons enter the villa, you can catch up on ITV2+1.

All episodes will also be available to catch up on via ITVX online.

Similarly to previous seasons, Love Island will be on TV every night apart from Saturdays, where instead a special ‘Unseen Bits’ episode will air in its place.

Meanwhile, spin-off show After Sun will be available to watch directly after Love Island's showing each Sunday night on ITV2 at 10pm.

Love Island 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson will join host Maya as panellists on After Sun.

The cast of Love Island season 9
The cast of Love Island season 9. Picture: ITV2

Why is Love Island on in January?

Love Island has returned this January for the first time since 2020 - which was the first of its kind and saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win.

Two series of Love Island were originally set to be released in 2020 with a winter and summer series, however, the summer edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was confirmed last year that 2023 would see the first year that two series will run, which has begun with the winter series this January in South Africa.

Winter Love Island is back for the first time since 2020
Winter Love Island is back for the first time since 2020. Picture: ITV2
The winners of Love Island 2022
The winners of Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

How long is Love Island on for?

Love Island typically lasts around eight weeks which means fans can expect to watch all the villa drama until March 2023.

Season 10 will then likely begin in June 2023, so we won't have to wait too long until the dating show is back on our screens in the summer!

