Love Island’s Samie Elishi Shares Cryptic Statement As She Breaks Silence On Tom Clare Split

Love Island's Samie has spoken out after confirming her split from Tom. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

By Capital FM

It was reported earlier this week that Love Island’s Samie Elishi and Tom Clare called time on their relationship.

Love Island’s Samie Elishi has broken her silence following her split from Tom Clare.

The pair came in third place on Winter Love Island 2023 and went on to make their relationship official once leaving the villa, but reports emerged earlier this week that they had called it quits.

Love Island’s Tom Clare Breaks Silence On Samie Elishi Split With Statement

Footballer Tom confirmed their breakup in a statement on Instagram, saying at the time: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways…

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie shows off her tap dancing for Love Island talent show

Love Island's Samie Elishi shared a statement following her split from Tom Clare. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Tom and Samie called it quits just a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Just a day later, Samie confirmed they had parted ways in a cryptic post, telling fans she would explain what happened ‘soon’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samie wrote: “Really didn't want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I have been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair.

“I will be speaking about everything soon but at the moment the time isn't right (which I will also explain).”

She then concluded by saying: “Thank you for the kind messages, they don't go unnoticed.”

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Tom Clare confirmed his split from Samie Elishi. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

In a separate Story upload, Samie hit out at claims that the reason behind their split was because she was ‘making all the effort’.

Sharing a screenshot of a headline which suggested their relationship became ‘one-sided’, Samie branded it ‘fake news’.

Samie and Tom became the fourth series 9 couple to call it quits after Olivia Hawkins & Maxwell Samuda, Casey O’Gorman & Rosie Seabrook and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown & Jordan Odofin also broke up in recent weeks.

