Love Island’s Liberty Poole Sparks Feud Rumours As She Snubs Co-Stars

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has sparked rumours of a rift with her former Islanders.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liberty Poole has snubbed her former Love Island co-stars, sparking feud rumours.

The 22-year-old attended the ITV Palooza with her Dancing On Ice partner Joe Johnson, and fans noticed she partied away from the rest of the Islanders who were there.

Liberty, who was coupled up with her now ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish on the show, shared clips to her Instagram Stories of the crowded dance floor, while her co-stars enjoyed the event across the room.

Love Island’s Faye ‘Didn’t Want Teddy To See Her’ After Dissolving Lip Filler

Love Island's Liberty sparked feud rumours with her former co-stars. Picture: @libertypoolex/Instagram

Winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon as well as Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows shared snaps together on their Instagram Stories as they danced away at the event.

Kaz Kamwi and her boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank were also in attendance of the ITV event.

Some fans rushed to Twitter to suggest there was a feud between the Islanders.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon also attended the ITV Palooza. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Liberty Poole appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island. Picture: Alamy

However, others pointed out that Liberty’s tight dress may have prevented her from moving around as she struggled to move in it.

The former Nando’s waitress looked stunning at the event in a floor-length black sequin dress.

She even took to her Instagram Stories on the evening, showing her dress getting stuck in the train as Joe rushed to help her out.

The Islanders are yet to address the feud rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital