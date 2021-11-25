Love Island’s Faye ‘Didn’t Want Teddy To See Her’ After Dissolving Lip Filler

By Capital FM

Love Island star Faye Winter revealed she shied away from showing boyfriend Teddy Soares her natural lips without filler.

Love Island’s Faye Winter recently got her lip filler dissolved after revealing a villa challenge left them uneven.

The 26-year-old documented her lips before and after having them dissolved earlier this month, but has now admitted she shied away from her boyfriend, Teddy Soares, after having the procedure reversed.

Speaking to this tabloid, Faye, who has now had her fillers put back in, said she didn’t want her beau to see her natural lips.

She said: “My confidence literally shrivels to nothing without my filler.”

Faye continued: “I didn’t even want to go out of the house and when I did I wore a mask everywhere. I didn’t want to be seen like that.

“I wouldn’t look at Teddy. He was like, ‘Come on, why are you doing this? It doesn’t matter’.

“So I eventually showed him, and he said he really liked them. I just said, ‘I’m glad someone does!’

Faye then revealed she went back to her hometown, Devon, to stay out of the mix until she had the fillers put back in.

She said: “Then I jumped in the car and drove to Devon where I stayed for a week and didn’t come back until the day I was getting them filled again.

“Teddy could see how much I hated my lips. I didn’t know how I was going to kiss him with those lips. It would be like kissing a coffee bean for him.”

The former lettings manager said that although fans complimented her natural lips, she still wanted to get filler put back in, saying: “I will never be influenced by anyone else’s opinion. I don’t do anything for anyone else. I’m not here to please every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

