Love Island’s Faye ‘Didn’t Want Teddy To See Her’ After Dissolving Lip Filler

25 November 2021, 12:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Faye Winter revealed she shied away from showing boyfriend Teddy Soares her natural lips without filler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Faye Winter recently got her lip filler dissolved after revealing a villa challenge left them uneven.

The 26-year-old documented her lips before and after having them dissolved earlier this month, but has now admitted she shied away from her boyfriend, Teddy Soares, after having the procedure reversed.

Faye Winter Shows Off Her New House With Teddy Soares

Speaking to this tabloid, Faye, who has now had her fillers put back in, said she didn’t want her beau to see her natural lips.

She said: “My confidence literally shrivels to nothing without my filler.”

Faye from Love Island got her lip filler dissolved earlier this month
Faye from Love Island got her lip filler dissolved earlier this month. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye Winter revealed a Love Island challenge left her lips uneven
Faye Winter revealed a Love Island challenge left her lips uneven. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye continued: “I didn’t even want to go out of the house and when I did I wore a mask everywhere. I didn’t want to be seen like that.

“I wouldn’t look at Teddy. He was like, ‘Come on, why are you doing this? It doesn’t matter’.

“So I eventually showed him, and he said he really liked them. I just said, ‘I’m glad someone does!’

Faye then revealed she went back to her hometown, Devon, to stay out of the mix until she had the fillers put back in.

Love Island's Faye said she didn't want Teddy to see her lips filler-free
Love Island's Faye said she didn't want Teddy to see her lips filler-free. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Faye Winter revealed she 'wore a mask everywhere' after getting her filler dissolved
Faye Winter revealed she 'wore a mask everywhere' after getting her filler dissolved. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

She said: “Then I jumped in the car and drove to Devon where I stayed for a week and didn’t come back until the day I was getting them filled again.

“Teddy could see how much I hated my lips. I didn’t know how I was going to kiss him with those lips. It would be like kissing a coffee bean for him.”

The former lettings manager said that although fans complimented her natural lips, she still wanted to get filler put back in, saying: “I will never be influenced by anyone else’s opinion. I don’t do anything for anyone else. I’m not here to please every Tom, Dick and Harry.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What do we already know about Louis Tomlinson's next album?

Louis Tomlinson Tells Fans That Walls 2 Is Coming

Test your After We Fell knowledge with the ultimate quiz!

QUIZ: Prove You’re The Ultimate After We Fell Fan

Features

Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy

What Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Named Her First Baby

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives a stunning performance

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays Vocals Whilst Pregnant In The Studio

Love Island's Liberty sparks feud rumours with her fellow Islanders

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Sparks Feud Rumours As She Snubs Co-Stars

Here are the last-minute changed made to the GRAMMY nominations

The GRAMMYs Made Last Minute Additions To Their 2022 Nominations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her