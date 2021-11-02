Faye Winter Gets Lip Filler Dissolved After Love Island Challenge Left Them Uneven

Faye Winter revealed she’s having her lip filler dissolved, preparing to see her natural pout for the first time in years.

Love Island star Faye Winter told her Instagram followers on Monday she was having the filler in her lips dissolved and plans to get them re-done next week.

The 26-year-old said she hasn’t seen her natural lips ‘in years’.

Molly-Mae Hague Avoids Wearing Jewellery After Burglary

She said: “So today is a very exciting day. I don't know if it's exciting or terrifying, but I'm going to get my lips dissolved and have natural lips.”

Faye Winter said she'd have her lips re-filled after getting them dissolved
Faye Winter said she'd have her lips re-filled after getting them dissolved. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye Winter got her lips dissolved
Faye Winter got her lips dissolved. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye told fans a challenge in the Love Island villa left her lips lopsided, and with a bump on the inside of her lip.

“As you're aware one side is bigger than the other and that happened due to a lovely challenge in the villa," she said.

“And I've got the lump up underneath from it now which I've never had before.”

Faye continued: “It's not anyone's fault or any practitioner's fault prior, it is purely because of the challenge and you can see that there it's bigger as well.

Faye Winter found love with Teddy Soares in Love Island
Faye Winter found love with Teddy Soares in Love Island. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares dressed as Avatars for Halloween
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares dressed as Avatars for Halloween. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

“So I'm going to go get them all dissolved. Have my natural lips, which I've not seen for years and then have them refilled next week.”

Faye’s revelation comes after she and boyfriend Teddy Soares’ busy weekend; they attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night and went to a Halloween party on Sunday.

The couple dressed up as the characters from Avatar, painting themselves completely blue and wearing barely-there brown underwear.

