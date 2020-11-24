Little Mix Clapbacks: All The Times Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwal Hit Back At Haters

Little Mix are the queens of clapbacks! Here’s a look at all the times Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall put haters on blast.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall are the sweetest, most precious angels on the planet. However, come for them on social media, and the ‘Confetti’ singers will hit back. (And so will Leigh's mum, Debbie!)

Here’s a look at all the times they put haters in their place…

The time somebody came for Perrie’s vocals

Back in 2017, a Twitter user posted: “Perrie should stop overworking her vocals and they should stop performing ‘Power.’ It always sounds like they’re struggling.”

The girls hit back from their official account, writing: “Why don’t you try sing it hun?”

They did warn us they weren’t ever gonna take it lying down.

The time somebody tried to tell Jesy what to do

During the making of 'LM5', Jesy enjoyed a well-deserved holiday with her ex-boyfriend and treated us to a string of stunning selfies.

However, one follower commented on one of her posts, saying: “Go record the album with the girls!”

Having none of it, Jesy responded: “We all have our holidays at different times bubs. Chill your beans and have a cocktail.”

The time somebody came for Jade’s stage outfit

Little Mix often face criticism when it comes to how they dress as some people think they style themselves ‘too raunchy’. So it’s no wonder Jade knew exactly how to handle a mean comment about one of her stage outfits.

She shared a photograph of an orange one piece on Instagram in 2018 and a follower commented, saying: “I hope this is not one of your stage outfits.”

Jade replied: “It is and I love it so gerroff me page if you’ve got nout nice to say.”

It really is that simple, guys!

The time somebody came for Perrie’s brows

Everybody knows Perrie’s eyebrows are a thing of beauty, however, somebody tried to come for them in the comments section of one of her many flawless selfies, writing: “Your eyebrows make you look bad.”

Clearly unfazed by the mean comment, Perrie fired back: “Your personality makes you look bad.”

Moral of the story? Don't try it, huns.

