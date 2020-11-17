Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Mum Slams Record Label Over ‘Confetti’ Album Promotion

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mum is not impressed with how Little Mix’s sixth studio album ‘Confetti’ has been promoted.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mum has slammed Columbia Records over their lack of promotion of ‘Confetti’.

Leigh-Anne, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson dropped their sixth studio album on Friday 6th November and the record features a string of bops such as ‘Break Up Song,’ and 'Sweet Melody’.

However, Debbie Pinnock is not happy with how the album has been promoted in America.

Taking to twitter, she wrote: “@ColumbiaRecords @LittleMix surprised at how they are getting no promo from you as their label in USA when they are on the verge of probably their most successful era.”

She added: “Be interesting to know.”

The tweet received over one thousand retweets and replies from angry fans who feel the same.

One wrote: “The way i can always count on debbie to call out the people who treat little mix with disrespect and mistreatment. YES MAAM.”

Another added: “I think you should just take over Debbie.”

Little Mix recently defended the sexual nature of the lyrics on their latest album, with Perrie Edwards insisting they are ‘mature women’ who ‘want to talk about naughty things’.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I think there’s a way of doing it, there’s being really cheeky and being a bit naughty but not full out saying it.

"It’s just getting clever with the lyrics and I think we’ve done that a lot in the past because we know we have a young fan base.

"But we’re women.

"We’re mature women, we want to talk about naughty things but we like to respect our fans as well."

